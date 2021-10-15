Insights on the Sexual Wellness Global Market to 2026 - Evolving Gender-neutral Tone is Driving Growth

Oct 15, 2021, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sexual wellness market is expected to reach USD 45.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.83%.
The continuing creation of the new sexual culture, devoid of the stigma attached to the concept of sex, is witnessing exploration of sexual fantasies, driving the changes in attitudes, and linking sexual wellness to lifestyle. The use of sexual protection measures or contraceptives gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, preventing the spread of diseases and potentially limiting birth rates. Innovation in product development and distribution channels, enabling better adoption of condoms among the youth population. As governments worldwide are fighting for unsafe sex practices, the need for accessible and reversible contraceptives such as condoms fuels the global market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period:
- Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace
- Increasing Usage of Dating Applications in APAC
- Growth Spurred by Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, And Expo
- Rise in Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution
Snippets
- Male condoms accounted for over 99% of the global market. However, the female condom segment will witness a significant CAGR of over 25%.
- With the huge development in infrastructure and R&D support, international vendors are rapidly expanding their footprint in the sexual wellness industry.
- North America has a well-structured and developed sexual wellness system. The sexual wellness industry in North America is expected to reach USD 10.50 billion by 2026.
- In 2020, the sex toys segment led the market with a market share of 57.71%. Sex toys are witnessing a huge demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan.
- L Brands, formerly known as Limited Brands designs and distributes beauty products, personal care products, apparel, and accessories.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Geography Analysis
The sexual wellness industry in North America is witnessing high traction due to the growth in the spending power of end-users, especially millennials. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America is the robust institutional sales by government and federal agencies, NGOs, and charitable organizations. The market for sex toys enjoys a majority of share of 48.78% in the sexual wellness products in the region, followed by condoms (33.25%). North America is expected to follow a leadership strategy. Players are expected to establish more enhanced facilities in this region and maintain offshore facilities for profit enhancement and customer base expansion.
Competitive Landscape
The aggressive competitive scenario in the global sexual wellness industry is currently intensifying. The sexual wellness market is moderately fragmented, with many global players providing sexual lubricants with high functionalities and designs. Players have to develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The female condom market is more concentrated in developing and marginalized regions such as Africa and Central Asia. Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company, Cupid Ltd., HLL, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Company, Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co. are some of the major vendors in the female condom industry.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the sexual wellness market?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the sexual wellness market share?
3. Who are the key players in the sexual wellness industry?
4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the sexual wellness industry?
5. What are the latest opportunities in the global sexual wellness market?
6. Which region has the highest growth rate in the sexual wellness market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Insights
7.3 Promotional Strategies
7.4 Branding Strategies
7.5 Pricing Analysis
7.6 Impact Of Covid-19
7.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Condom Manufacturing
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Penetration Of Digital Marketplaces
8.2 Rising Usage Of Dating Applications In Apac
8.3 Rising Shift Towards Female Customers
8.4 Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows & Expos Spurring Growth
8.5 Innovation In Condom Designs
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness
9.2 Growing Prevalence Of Sti
9.3 Rising Acceptance Of Sexual Wellness Products Among Women
9.4 Government Initiatives For Free Condom Distribution
9.5 Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability Of Female Condoms
10.2 Rise In Product Counterfeiting
10.3 Easy Availability Of Condom Substitutes
10.4 Psychological Barrier Among Consumers
10.5 Lack Of Investor Confidence In Potential Startups
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Condom Market
11.3 Sexual Lubricants Market
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Global Sexual Wellness Market By Product
12.4 Global Sexual Wellness Market By Gender
12.5 Global Sex Toys Market
12.6 Global Condoms Market By Gender
12.7 Global Condoms Market By Type
12.8 Global Condoms Market By End-User
12.9 Global Sexual Lubricant Market
12.10 Five Forces Analysis
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Sex Toys: Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Condoms: Market Size & Forecast
13.5 Condoms Market Overview By Gender
13.6 Condoms Market Overview By Type
13.7 Condom Market Overview By End-Users
13.8 Exotic Lingerie: Market Size & Forecast
13.9 Sexual Lubricants: Market Size & Forecast
13.1 Other Sexual Wellness Products: Market Size & Forecast
14 Gender
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Male
14.4 Female
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Overview
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 APAC
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Pest Analysis
17.3 Impact Of Covid-19
17.4 Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product
17.6 Sex Toys Market In APAC
17.7 Condoms Market In APAC By Gender
17.8 Condoms Market In APAC By Type
17.9 Condoms Market In APAC By End-User
17.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In APAC
17.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender
17.12 Key Countries
17.13 China
17.14 Japan
17.15 India
17.16 Australia
17.17 South Korea
17.18 Indonesia
17.19 Malaysia
17.20 Singapore
17.21 New Zealand
17.22 Thailand
17.23 Philippines
17.24 Vietnam
17.25 Sri Lanka
18 Europe
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Pest Analysis
18.3 Impact Of Covid-19
18.4 Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product
18.6 Sex Toys Market In Europe
18.7 Condoms Market In Europe By Gender
18.8 Condoms Market In Europe By Type
18.9 Condoms Market In Europe By End-User
18.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In Europe
18.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender
18.12 Key Countries
18.13 UK
18.14 Germany
18.15 France
18.16 Spain
18.17 Italy
18.18 Netherlands
18.19 Poland
18.20 Sweden
18.21 Denmark
18.22 Norway
19 North America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Pest Analysis
19.3 Impact Of Covid-19
19.4 Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product
19.6 Sex Toys Market In North America
19.7 Condoms Market In North America By Gender
19.8 Condoms Market In North America By Type
19.9 Condoms Market In North America By End-User
19.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In North America
19.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender
19.12 Key Countries
19.13 US
19.14 Canada
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Pest Analysis
20.3 Impact Of Covid-19
20.4 Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product
20.6 Sex Toys Market In MEA
20.7 Condoms Market In MEA By Gender
20.8 Condoms Market In MEA By Type
20.9 Condoms Market In MEA By End-User
20.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In MEA
20.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender
20.12 Key Countries
20.13 UAE
20.14 Kenya
20.15 Saudi Arabia
20.16 South Africa
20.17 Algeria
20.18 Nigeria
20.19 Ethiopia
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Pest Analysis
21.3 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Sexual Wellness Market By Product
21.5 Sex Toys Market In Latin America
21.6 Condoms Market In Latin America By Gender
21.7 Condoms Market In Latin America By Type
21.8 Condoms Market In Latin America By End-User
21.9 Sexual Lubricants Market In Latin America
21.10 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender
21.11 Key Countries
21.12 Brazil
21.13 Argentina
21.14 Mexico
21.15 Peru
21.16 Chile
21.17 Colombia
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Structure & Mapping Of Competition
22.3 Recent Market Developments & Initiatives
23 Market Share Insights For Condoms
23.1 Male Condoms
23.2 Female Condoms
23.3 APAC
23.4 North America
23.5 Middle East & Africa
23.6 Europe
23.7 Latin America
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Lifestyles (Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd.)
24.2 Church & Dwight
24.3 Diamond Products
24.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group
24.5 Okamoto Industries
24.6 Karex Berhad
24.7 Doc Johnson
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Bally
25.2 Beate Uhse
25.3 Beijing Aimer
25.4 Bijoux Indiscrets
25.5 Billy Boy (Mapa Gmbh)
25.6 Biofilm
25.7 Bms Factory
25.8 Bodywise
25.9 B. Cumming
25.10 Caution Wear
25.11 Calexotics
25.12 Calvin Klein (PVH Corp)
25.13 Convex Latex
25.14 Cosmo Lady
25.15 Cupid Limited
25.16 Dongkuk Techco
25.17 Double One
25.18 EAU Zone Oils & Fragrances
25.19 European Lingerie Group Ab (ELG)
25.20 Embry
25.21 Empowered Products
25.22 Fuji Latex
25.23 Good Clean Love
25.24 Guy & O'neill
25.25 Hathor Professional Skincare
25.26 HBM Group
25.27 HLL Lifecare
25.28 Id Lubricants
25.29 Innova Quality
25.30 Innovus Pharma
25.31 IXU
25.32 L Brands (Lvmh)
25.33 La Maison Lejaby
25.34 La Perla
25.35 Lelo
25.36 Live Well Brands
25.37 Lovehoney Group
25.38 Mankind Pharma
25.39 Mayor Laboratories
25.40 Md Science Lab
25.41 Mtlc Latex
25.42 Nulatex
25.43 Orient Industry
25.44 PHE
25.45 Pjur Group
25.46 Ritex
25.47 Sagami Rubber Industries
25.48 Sensuous Beauty
25.49 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.
25.50 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path
25.51 Silk Parasol
25.52 Sliquid
25.53 Staysafe Condoms (By Advacare Pharma)
25.54 Strata Various Product Design
25.55 Suki (Ohmibod)
25.56 Tenga
25.57 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry
25.58 The Yes Company
25.59 Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech
25.60 Topco Sales
25.61 Trigg Laboratories
25.62 Triumph
25.63 Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
25.64 XR Brands
25.65 Kaamastra
26 Report Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33uwln
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article