Insights on the Silicone Coating Global Market to 2025 - Featuring KCC Silicone, Evonik Industries & BASF Among Others

The Global Silicone Coating Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period owing to the growth in manufacturing & end-use industries across the globe. Moreover, upsurge in activities in the construction sector coupled with continuous product developments are some other factors driving the growth of the Global Silicone Coating Market. Additionally, surging use of products which are eco-friendly and help in conservation of energy is further estimated to spur the growth of the silicone coating market through 2025.



The Global Silicone Coating Market is segmented based on composition type, technology, application, region and company. Based on composition type, the market can be segmented into silicone polymers, 100% silicone, silicone water repellents and others. Out of these, 100% silicone type segment held more than 33% of the market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast years as well, which can be accredited to its long-lasting properties when compared to other types of coatings. In addition to this, it offers numerous benefits such as resistance to ultraviolet light exposure, ease of application, and resistance to water damage, which is anticipated to boost the segment growth over the course of next five years.



Moreover, the silicone water repellents segment is forecast to grow at highest CAGR over the coming years on account of its applicability over various surfaces and applications. Silicone water repellent does not need solvents, thereby contains very low volatile organic compounds, which makes it quite suitable for use in energy - efficient buildings and indoor air quality improvement. Therefore, increasing demand for green buildings is expected to create a high growth potential for this product segment over the years to come.



Major players operating in the Global Silicone Coating Market include Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., DOW Corning Corporation, KCC Silicone, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Humiseal, BYK-Chemie GmbH, ACC Silicones and Others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Silicone Coating Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Silicone Coating Market based on composition type, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Silicone Coating Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Silicone Coating Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Silicone Coating Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Silicone Coating Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Silicone Coating Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Composition Type (Silicone Polymers, 100% Silicone, Silicone Water Repellents and Others

5.2.2. By Technology (Solventless, Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Powder-Based)

5.2.3. By Application (Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Marine, Industrial, Paper & Film Release, Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2019)



6. North America Silicone Coating Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Composition Type

6.2.2. By Technology

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Silicone Coating Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Composition Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Application

6.3.2. Canada Silicone Coating Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Composition Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Application

6.3.3. Mexico Silicone Coating Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Composition Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Application



7. Europe Silicone Coating Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Composition Type

7.2.2. By Technology

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Silicone Coating Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Composition Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Application

7.3.2. Germany Silicone Coating Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Composition Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Application

7.3.3. United Kingdom Silicone Coating Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Composition Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Application

7.3.4. Italy Silicone Coating Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Composition Type

7.3.4.2.2. By Application

7.3.5. Spain Silicone Coating Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Composition Type

7.3.5.2.2. By Application



8. Asia-Pacific Silicone Coating Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Composition Type

8.2.2. By Technology

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Silicone Coating Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Composition Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Application

8.3.2. India Silicone Coating Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Composition Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Application

8.3.3. Japan Silicone Coating Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Composition Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Application

8.3.4. South Korea Silicone Coating Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Composition Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Application

8.3.5. Australia Silicone Coating Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Composition Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Application



9. Middle East and Africa Silicone Coating Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Composition Type

9.2.2. By Technology

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Silicone Coating Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Composition Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Application

9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Silicone Coating Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Composition Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Application

9.3.3. UAE Silicone Coating Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Composition Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Application



10. South America Silicone Coating Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Composition Type

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Silicone Coating Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Composition Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Application

10.3.2. Argentina Silicone Coating Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Composition Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Application

10.3.3. Colombia Silicone Coating Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Composition Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Application



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Wacker Chemie AG

13.2.2. Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

13.2.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

13.2.4. DOW Corning Corporation

13.2.5. KCC Silicone

13.2.6. Evonik Industries

13.2.7. BASF SE

13.2.8. Humiseal

13.2.9. BYK-Chemie GmbH

13.2.10. ACC Silicones



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6i8nj

