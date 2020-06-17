Insights on the Simulators Global Industry to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Simulators Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Simulators market is expected to reach $33.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. Simulator is a machine designed to provide a realistic imitation of the controls and operation of a vehicle, aircraft, or other complex system, used for training purposes.



Factors such as growing demand for pilots in the aviation industry and reduction in military budgets of developed economies are driving the market growth. However, longer product lifecycle and lack of interoperability is restraining the market growth.



On the basis of platform, the airborne segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the complexity and risk involved in aircraft and requirement of training for pilots to familiarize themselves with the latest equipment and systems in the use of new aircraft in the military.



The key vendors mentioned are VSTEP Simulation, TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.), Thales Group, RUAG Group, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., FRASCA International Inc., FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), FAAC Incorporated, Cubic Corporation, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Company) and CAE Inc.



