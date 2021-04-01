Insights on the Single Seat Valves Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Alfa Laval, Cashco and Dixon Among Others
Apr 01, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Seat Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single Seat Valves estimated at US$ 105.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 141.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Single Seat Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 28.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 28.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Single Seat Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mezkvs
