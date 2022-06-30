Insights on the Smart Medical Devices Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Among Others

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Medical Devices: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart medical devices reached $56.4 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $122.8 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



The implantable medical devices segment of the global smart medical devices market reached $32.1 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $69.7 billion in 2026 with a (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



The wearable medical devices segment of the global smart medical devices market reached $13.9 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $35.2 billion in 2026 with a (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

This report will provide detailed exposure to the smart medical devices market, analyzing the market trends with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021-2026), and regional markets. The report highlights smart medical devices' current and future market potential and offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, covering regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2026 and market share for key market players.

The market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market in this report is segmented into wearable, non-wearable, and implantable medical devices. The applications of smart medical devices considered in this report include cardiovascular, diabetes, neurology, sleep disorders, and others.

The regional market analysis of smart medical devices is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 because of the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.

The Report Includes

14 data tables and 14 additional tables

An updated overview of the global market for smart medical devices within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential for smart medical devices, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global market size for smart medical devices, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

Technology Assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

Analysis of market opportunities with detailed Porter's five forces analysis for the smart medical devices market

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Novo Nordisk

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Wide Range of Potential Applications of Smart Medical Devices

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Globally

Increasing Adoption of Smart Medical Device Technologies

Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare

Market Restraints

Limitations Associated with Smart Medical Devices

Product Recall

Growing Vulnerability of Devices and Data Security

Market Opportunities

Inorganic Strategies Amongst Market Players

Novel Product Launches

Increasing Government Investment in Healthcare Sectors

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Insights

IoT in the Smart Healthcare

Technologies

Future Perspective

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Market

Overview

COVID-19 Crisis

Impact on Market for Smart Medical Devices

COVID-19 Measures

Current Outlook

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Implantable Smart Medical Devices

Non-Wearable Smart Medical Devices

Wearable Smart Medical Devices

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Sleep Disorders

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Porter's Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Major Companies

Abbott

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova Plc

Medtronic, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Omron Corp.

Ypsomed Holding Ag

Emerging Companies

Biotricity

Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.

Debiotech Sa

Health Care Originals

Ihealth

Insulet Corp.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Neofect Co., Ltd.

Neurometrix, Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Philosys

Preventice Solutions, Inc.

Qardio

Sense4Care

Sonova

Vital Connect

Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms

