Insights on the South Africa E-Commerce Market to 2027 - Featuring Takealot, Superbalist and Woolworths Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa E-Commerce Market Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the years, e-commerce has been one component of the more comprehensive digital transformation (or digitalization) of the economy in South Africa.

E-commerce is primarily deployed on various business models, including business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), customer-to-customer (C2C), and customer-to-business (C2B). These South African platforms provide several advantages compared to conventional brick-and-mortar solutions, such as inventory cost, control, improved profit margins, numerous discounts, and hassle-free delivery of goods and services. In increasing online shopping in South Africa presents an exciting growth opportunity for retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers. According to this report, South Africa E-Commerce Market will reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027.



In 2020 there was more than 18 Million Online Shoppers in South Africa

The rising penetration of smart devices and the growing internet connectivity have led to e-commerce platforms. Apart from this, the increasing integration of e-commerce platforms with various advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, etc., is also bolstering the e-commerce market growth in South Africa. According to our research findings, in 2020, there were more than 18 Million e-commerce users in South Africa, with an additional more than 6 Million users shopping online.



South Africa E-Commerce Market was US$ 4.5 Billion in 2021

E-Commerce platforms have been widely adopted across various industries in South Africa, such as Toys, Hobby & DIY, Furniture, Food & Personal Care, Fashion and Electronics & Media. Fashion is the leading product category, accounting for more than double the revenue produced by any category with Toys, Hobby and DIY's second product category. Clothing, household appliances, electronics, footwear and health products are the most popular categories among South African online shoppers.



Moreover, the South African e-commerce platform is the most popular fashion shopping app. Fashion business houses display their products on e-commerce websites and social networking sites, attracting more and more buyers. Online media helps fashion houses take their products across South Africa with a minimum investment of money.



Covid-19 impact on South Africa Ecommerce Industry

E-commerce is one of the few sectors that have witnessed increased consumer interaction in COVID-19. In South Africa, online shopping has been an uptake due to the lockdown in 2020. These lockdowns or stay at home orders have highlighted the value of e-Commerce, with consumers forced to remain in their homes and to find other ways to shop by digital shopping in South Africa.



South Africa E-Commerce Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.83% from 2020 to 2027

On the basis of Payment Mode, various digital payments such as Bank Transfers, Cards, Cash on Delivery (COD), Direct Delivery and E-wallet are becoming more widespread in South African countries. Credit cards and debit cards are the most favored payment methods. Consumers also use e-wallet services and EFT for online payment. E-wallet allows customers to receive, store, and spend money using a mobile phone even without internet access. Notwithstanding, another standard payment method is direct delivery, which indicates that users pay for their order on delivery. In economies with low credit card infiltration and less trust in digital payments made in advance, direct delivery became the most accepted payment method.



Players in the South Africa E-Commerce Industry

The level of rivalry in the South Africa e-commerce market is high due to many market players such as Takealot, Superbalist, Woolworths, Amazon, Mrp. These players are implementing various strategies, mergers, and acquisitions to remain the premiere strategy of players operating in the e-commerce industry to sustain their presence in the market for e-commerce in South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. South Africa E-Commerce Market



6. South Africa E-Commerce Analysis

6.1 Online Shopper Numbers

6.2 Online Shopper Penetration



7. Market Share - South Africa E-Commerce Market

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Payment Mode



8. Type - South Africa E-Commerce Market

8.1 Toys, Hobby & DIY

8.2 Furniture

8.3 Food & Personal Care

8.4 Fashion

8.5 Electronics & Media



9. Payment Mode - South Africa E-Commerce Market

9.1 Bank Transfer

9.2 Cards

9.3 Cash on Delivery (COD)

9.4 Direct Delivery

9.5 E-wallet

9.6 Others



10. Porters Five Forces

10.1 Overview

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Degree of Competition

10.5 Threat of New Entrants

10.6 Threat of Substitutes



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Takealot

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Development

11.2 Superbalist

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Recent Development

11.3 Woolworths

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Development

11.4 Amazon

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Development

11.5 Mrp

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Recent Development

