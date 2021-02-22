Insights on the Sports Nutrition Global Market to 2025 - Increase in Demand for Fitness & Health Clubs is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Nutrition Market (By Product, Distribution Channel & End-Users): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports nutrition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025, and is expected to be valued at US$51.01 billion in 2025. The growth in the global sports nutrition market has been driven by various factors like rise in global youth population, increasing prevalence of obesity and growing demand for health & fitness clubs. The market in predicted to face certain trends and developments that would further support the growth, these include higher demand for plant-based protein products and growing trend of clean label products. The complex nature of sports nutrition market would act as a challenge for the market.



The global sports nutrition market by product can be segmented as follows: supplements, food and drinks. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by supplements segment, followed by food. The global sports nutrition market on the basis of distribution channel can be segmented into the following two segments: bricks & mortar and e-commerce segment. The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by bricks & mortar segment. The global market by end-users can be segmented as follows: athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users and lifestyle users. The highest share of the market in 2020 was procured by athletes segment, followed by bodybuilders.



The global sports nutrition market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific and Latin America. The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by North America, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa segment. Some factors that supported growth in the North America sports nutrition market are increasing working women population, surge in sedentary lifestyles and growing consumption of fast food.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sports nutrition market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America ; Europe , Middle East & Africa ; Asia Pacific and Latin America along with the US) have been analyzed.

; , & ; and along with the US) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (the Coca-Cola Company, Abbott, PepsiCo, Hormel Foods Corporation, Yakult Honsha and Glanbia) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction - Sports Nutrition

1.2 Factors Influencing Nutritional Requirements

1.3 Types of Supplements

1.4 Importance of Sports Nutrition

1.5 Misconceptions Surrounding Sports Nutrition

1.6 Sports Nutrition for Several Health Conditions

1.7 Crucial Sports Nutrients



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Rising E-Commerce Positively Impact the Market

2.3 Growing Trend of Home Fitness

2.3.1 Growth in the Number of Health & Fitness App Downloads

2.3.2 Upsurge in the Number of Daily Active Users

2.4 Closure of Gyms



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Product

3.3.1 Global Sports Supplements Nutrition Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Sports Supplements Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Sports Food Nutrition Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Sports Food Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Sports Drinks Nutrition Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Sports Drinks Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1 Global Bricks & Mortar Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Bricks & Mortar Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global E-Commerce Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.4.4 Global E-Commerce Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Sports Nutrition Market by End Users

3.5.1 Global Athletes Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Athletes Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Bodybuilders Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Bodybuilders Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Recreational Users Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.5.6 Global Recreational Users Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.5.7 Global Lifestyle Users Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.5.8 Global Lifestyle Users Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Sports Nutrition Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The US Sports Nutrition Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 The US Sports Nutrition Market by Product

4.1.6 The US Sports Supplements Nutrition Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Sports Supplements Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 The US Sports Food Nutrition Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Sports Food Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.1.10 The US Sports Drinks Nutrition Market by Value

4.1.11 The US Sports Drinks Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.2 EMEA

4.2.1 EMEA Sports Nutrition Market by Value

4.2.2 EMEA Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Sports Nutrition Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

5.1.2 Escalating Prevalence of Obesity

5.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.4 Increase in Demand for Fitness & Health Clubs

5.1.5 Upsurge in Fast Food Consumption

5.1.6 Increasing Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Demand for Plant-based Protein Products

5.2.2 Rising Interest in Sports

5.2.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.4 Upsurge in Demand for Clean Label

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Complex Nature of Sports Nutrition



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison- Key Players

6.1.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share - Key Players

6.2 The US Market

6.2.1 The US Sports Nutrition Powders Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Glanbia

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 PepsiCo

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 The Coca-Cola Company

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Hormel Foods Corporation

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Abbott

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies



