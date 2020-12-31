Insights on the Straddle Carrier Global Market to 2027 - 41 Companies Profiled Including Kalmar and Konecranes Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Straddle Carrier - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Straddle Carrier Market to Reach 13 Thousand Units by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Straddle Carrier estimated at 10.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Straddle Carrier market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.6 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Combilift Material Handling Solutions
  • Kalmar
  • Konecranes
  • Liebherr-International AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Straddle Carrier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

