Insights on the Surface Acoustic Wave Filter Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Frequency Range, Application and Geography

The SAW filter market was valued at US$ 1,490.53 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,826.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Surface acoustic waves travel along the surface of elastic materials, with amplitude that decays exponentially with the depth of material. SAW filter is an electronic device that converts the electrical energy into mechanical or acoustic energy with the use of a piezoelectric material. The process of converting the energy requires two interdigital transducers, namely, input and output transducers. The input transducers generally transmit the incoming electrical signal into acoustic waves whereas the output transducers receive the acoustic waves and convert them back to electrical energy.

Based on type, the SAW filter market is segmented into RF SAW filter and IF SAW filter. The RF SAW filter segment captured a larger share of the market in 2020, and it is likely to be a dominant shareholder in the market during the forecast period. RF SAW filters are used with the radio receivers to entertain only the right frequency, simultaneously filtering out other unwanted bands of frequencies. The RF filters are designed in such a way that they can operate on frequency that ranges from medium to higher frequencies that are in megahertz and gigahertz. As a result, the RF filters are mostly used in wireless communication equipment, television, and broadcast radio systems. Thus, with surge in the adoption of these devices, the demand for RF SAW filters is also on rise.

The SAW filter market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia-Pacific dominated the global SAW filter market in 2020, with a share of 46.0%. The manufacturing sector in developing countries such as China and India has begun adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, which aid in intelligent manufacturing, personalized customization, and network-based collaboration. 5G is the latest communication trend in Asia-Pacific. According to a report by Global Data, Asia-Pacific would lead the region in terms of 5G adoption with 1.14 billion subscribers, accounting for 65% of global subscriptions by 2024. Nine countries in the region, including China, South Korea, and Japan, have already launched commercial 5G mobile services. These technological advancements are supporting the growth of SAW filter market in the region.

Further, surge in the adoption of GPS technology in connected vehicles, smartphones, and networking devices would boost the SAW filter market growth. Presence of key players such as Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD are continuously engaged in the manufacturing of innovative SAW filters. In November 2020, TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD launched a series of IF SAW filters for the 5G infrastructure applications, which include base station, networking, and repeater.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SAW Filter Market

As of May 2021, India, Brazil, Russia, the US, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina are among the worstoaffected countries in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns. The electronics & semiconductor sector is experiencing serious disruptions in the form of breaks in supply chains and shutdown of production plants. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has hampered the global supply chain and manufacturing processes, delivery schedules, and product sales. In addition, travel restrictions imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting business collaboration and partnership opportunities. Further, the electronics & semiconductors sector is facing challenges due to a shortfall in production and insufficiency of transportation facilities.

