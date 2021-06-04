Insights on the Surgical Navigation Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amplitude Surgical, BrainLab and Stryker Among Others

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Navigation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Navigation Systems estimated at US$776.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$842.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Physician Practices & Ambulatory Settings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $228.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Surgical Navigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$228.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$194.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

Amplitude Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BrainLab AG

Fiagon GmbH

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Scopis GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wz9aw9



