Insights on the Synthesized Speech Devices Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Lingraphica, Prentke Romich Company and Saltillo Among Others
Jul 19, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthesized Speech Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthesized Speech Devices estimated at US$116.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Synthesized Speech Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):
- Abilia Toby Churchill Limited
- AMDi
- Lingraphica
- Prentke Romich Company, Inc.
- Saltillo Corporation
- Textspeak
- Tobii Dynavox
- Zygo USA
- Zyteq Pty Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 35
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydzn5b
