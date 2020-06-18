Insights on the Technical Textile Global Industry to 2027 - Featuring Gromax Industries, 3M & Arrigoni Among Others

DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Manufacturing (Thermo-forming, 3D Weaving, 3D Knitting, Finishing Treatments, Hand-made Elements), by End Use, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global technical textile market size is expected to reach USD 250.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%. Superior properties of technical fabric such as excellent strength, versatility, and superior performance make them desirable for numerous industrial applications.



Farmers are shifting their focus towards agro-tech products owing to uncertainty in climate, limited availability of water, and threat to crops from being damaged by insects and pests. These agro-tech products are expected to boost agricultural productivity, thereby boosting market growth over the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing demand for high-performance and energy-efficient fabric and stringent government regulations regarding performance in various applications have driven market growth. Technical fabrics are been witnessing burgeoning penetration in end-user industries for varying applications, such as automotive, packaging, and medical.



Changing consumer preference toward fashion and high-level of quality and technology has further intensified the complexity of the process. Hence, it makes the manufacturing process more difficult and complex, creating high synergy between functional design, innovative approach, advanced technologies, fashion considerations, and smart materials.



Technical Textile Market Report Highlights

Thermo-forming technology is increasingly used for the manufacturing of technical fabrics. This segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 33.3 billion in 2027

in 2027 The agro textile end-use segment accounted for USD 4.5 billion in 2019 on account of its functional benefits, including superior weather resistance, protection from micro-organisms, protection from solar radiation, ultra-violet radiation, and water conservation

in 2019 on account of its functional benefits, including superior weather resistance, protection from micro-organisms, protection from solar radiation, ultra-violet radiation, and water conservation In Europe , the market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising demand for the fabrics in household and fashion and clothing applications

, the market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising demand for the fabrics in household and fashion and clothing applications In Asia Pacific , the market accounted for USD 81.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in the region

, the market accounted for in 2019 and is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in the region In China , the market accounted for USD 29.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the availability of raw material at low cost.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. List to Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Technical textile market: Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Technical Textile Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market segmentation and scope

3.1.1. Technical Textile Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Technical Textile Market - Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.4.1. Raw Material Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Technology Framework

3.6.1. Manufacturing Trends

3.6.2. Spunbond Technology

3.6.3. Meltblown technology

3.6.4. Air-laid technology

3.6.5. Needle-punch technology

3.6.6. Wet-laid technology

3.6.7. Composite

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Rising demand for agro textile

3.7.1.2. Increasing product penetration in aerospace applications

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. High production cost

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Technical Textile Market

3.8.1. Industry Analysis: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1.1. Supplier Power

3.8.1.2. Buyer Power

3.8.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.8.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2. Industry Analysis: PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1. Political Landscape

3.8.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3. Social Landscape

3.8.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.8.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.9. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Technical Textile Market: By Manufacturing Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technical Textile Market: Manufacturing Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Thermo-forming

4.2.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by thermo-forming, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. 3D Weaving

4.3.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by 3D weaving, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. D Knitting

4.4.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by 3D knitting, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Nanotechnology

4.5.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by nanotechnology, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.6. Heat-set Synthetics

4.6.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by heat-set synthetics, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.7. Finishing Treatments

4.7.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by finishing treatments, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.8. Hand-made Elements

4.8.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by hand-made elements, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Technical textile market estimates and forecasts, by other technologies, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Technical Textile Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technical Textile Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Agro Textiles

5.2.1. Agro textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Buildtech Textiles

5.3.1. Buildtech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4. Indutech Textile

5.4.1. Indutech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5. Hometech Textile

5.5.1. Hometech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.6. Medtech Textiles

5.6.1. Medtech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.7. Packtech Textile

5.7.1. Packtech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.8. Protech Textile

5.8.1. Protech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.9. Transtech Textile

5.9.1. Transtech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.10. Sportech Textile

5.10.1. Sportech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.11. Clothtech Textile

5.11.1. Clothtech textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.12. Others

5.12.1. Other technical textile market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Technical Textile Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Technical Textile Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Central & South America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Technical textile Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key players in buildtech and aggrotech market for the following:

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. Europe

7.1.3. Asia-Pacific

7.1.4. Central & South America

7.1.5. Middle East & Africa

7.2. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On the Industry

7.3. Competition Categorization

7.4. Vendor Landscape

7.5. Public Companies

7.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.5.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.5.3. SWOT Analysis

7.6. Private Companies

7.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies And Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Ludvig Svensson

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2. B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

8.3. Diatex

8.4. Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

8.5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

8.6. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

8.7. Huntsman International LLC

8.8. Gromax Industries

8.9. 3M

8.10. Arrigoni S.p.A.

8.11. HELIOS GROUP srl

8.12. Tessitura Boscato S.R.L.

8.13. MDB Texinov

8.14. Hucktek - Huck Nets (UK) Ltd.

8.15. Rafia Industrial, S.A.

8.16. Beniplast Benitex SA

8.17. Low & Bonar PLC

8.18. Freudenberg Group

8.19. Berry Global Group, Inc.

8.20. Ahlstrom-Munksjo

8.21. Toray Industries, Inc.

8.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

8.23. Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

8.24. SRF Limited

8.25. SKAPS Industries

8.26. Belton Industries



