Insights on the Telecom System Integration Global Market to 2027 - Featuring DXC Technology, Ericsson & HCL Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom System Integration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Telecom System Integration Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom System Integration estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Telecom System Integration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology

Ericsson AB

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Nokia Networks

Stixis Technologies

Syntel, Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telecom System Integration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

