Insights on the Telehealth Global Market Analysis to 2026 - by Modality, Component, Mode of Delivery, End-user, Application and Geography
Jan 20, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telehealth Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telehealth Market is expected to reach $72.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2019 to 2026. Telehealth is the use of digital information and communication technologies to access advanced healthcare care and manage it accordingly and adoption from doctors of these technologies is to improve healthcare service. Telehealth connects patients to fundamental healthcare services through remote monitoring, video conferencing, electronic consultations, and wireless communications.
Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, advancements in telecommunications, and government support and raising awareness are driving the growth of the market. However, regulatory variations across regions and technological and infrastructure barriers are restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the application, the teleradiology segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the increase in imaging practices, increase in teleradiology workflow adoption by healthcare providers to serve more patients, and the streamlining and regulation of teleradiology practices.
The key vendors mentioned are Honeywell Life Sciences, Aerotel Medical Systems, Advantage Home Telehealth, Abbott, AMC Healthcare, American Telecare, Biolight, Avizia, Biotronik, Care Innovations, Boston Scientific, Constant Care Technology, GE Healthcare, Docobo Ltd, and GlobalMed Telemedicine.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Telehealth Market, by Modality
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Real Time
5.3 Store and Forward
5.4 Remote Patient Monitoring
6 Global Telehealth Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Software
6.4 Hardware
7 Global Telehealth Market, by Mode of Delivery
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud-Based
7.3 On-Premise
7.4 Web-Based
8 Global Telehealth Market, by End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Healthcare Facilities
8.3 Patients
8.4 Diagnostic Centers
8.5 Providers
8.6 Payers
8.7 Homecare
8.8 Hospital and Clinics
9 Global Telehealth Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Urgent Care
9.3 Telestroke
9.4 Radiology
9.5 Teledermatology
9.6 Remote Intensive Care Unit
9.7 Dermatology
9.8 Teleradiology
9.9 Psychiatry
9.10 Remote ICU
9.11 Teleicu
9.12 Continuous Medical Education
9.13 Teleconsultation
9.14 Cardiology
9.15 Telepsychiatry
9.16 Telemedicine
10 Global Telehealth Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 Honeywell Life Sciences
12.2 Aerotel Medical Systems
12.3 Advantage Home Telehealth
12.4 Abbott
12.5 AMC Healthcare
12.6 American Telecare
12.7 Biolight
12.8 Avizia
12.9 Biotronik
12.10 Care Innovations
12.11 Boston Scientific
12.12 Constant Care Technology
12.13 GE Healthcare
12.14 Docobo Ltd
12.15 GlobalMed Telemedicine
