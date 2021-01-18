Insights on the Telemedicine Market and Services Global Market to 2027 - Players Include BioTelemetry, Medtronic & OBS Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Market and Services - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global Telemedicine market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global Telemedicine market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global Telemedicine market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Telemedicine market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Telemedicine market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Telemedicine market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Telemedicine market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global Telemedicine market. Key players operating in the global Telemedicine market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global Telemedicine market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Global Telemedicine Market Report

What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global Telemedicine market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global Telemedicine market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends on the global Telemedicine market?

Which region will continue to be the most profitable market for Telemedicine providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global Telemedicine market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global Telemedicine Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Telemedicine Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Disease Prevalence across globe



6. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Speciality

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Global Telemedicine Market Value Forecast, by Speciality, 2017-2027

6.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness, by Speciality



7. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Process

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Global Telemedicine Market Value Forecast, by Process , 2017-2027

7.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness, by Process



8. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Telemedicine Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness, by Region



9. North America Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Speciality, 2017-2027

9.3. North America Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process , 2017-2027

9.4. North America Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

9.5. North America Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis



10. Europe Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Europe Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Speciality, 2017-2027

10.3. Europe Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process , 2017-2027

10.4. Europe Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

10.5. Europe Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Speciality, 2017-2027

11.3. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process , 2017-2027

11.4. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

11.5. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. Latin America Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Latin America Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Speciality, 2017-2027

12.3. Latin America Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Process , 2017-2027

12.4. Latin America Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

12.5. Latin America Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Middle East & Africa Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Speciality, 2017-2027

13.3. Middle East & Africa Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Speciality, 2017-2027

13.4. Middle East & Africa Telemedicine Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.5. Middle East & Africa Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of companies)

14.2. Market Share / Position Analysis, by Company, 2018

14.3. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Agfa-Gevaert Group

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

CISCO Systems Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Honeywell HomMed LLC

InTouch Technologies, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc,

Medtronic

OBS Medical Ltd

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

McKesson Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcv19b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

