Insights on the Tetrabromobisphenol A Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) is a brominated flame retardant used in 90% of epoxy-coated circuit boards. Tetrabromobisphenol A is used as an intermediate in epoxy resins as a reactive brominated flame retardant. This epoxy resins is used for the manufacturing of printed circuit boards. Moreover, epoxy resins containing TBBPA are used to encapsulate certain electronic components such as refrigerators, business machines and telephones.



Growth of medical devices market is expected to drive demand for printed circuit boards, which in turn is expected to drive demand for TBBPA. For instance, according to MedTech Europe (the European trade association representing the medical technology industries), the European medical devices market was valued at US$ 171.9 billion in 2020. The European medical devices market grew by 8.5% in 2020 from the previous year. The biggest medical device markets in Europe include Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain.



TBBPA is used as a plastic additive and used in manufacturing of engineering plastics. TBBPA is generally used with antimony oxide for optimum performance as an additive fire retardant in engineering plastics such as ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and HIPS (High Impact Polystyrene). Moreover, derivatives of TBBPA are used as an additive in other engineering thermoplastics such as polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These plastics are used in electrical and electronics industry for manufacturing casings, switches, connectors, and other plastic parts. Engineering plastic is used across the electronic industry due to its high resistance to various environmental factors such as chemicals, high temperature, and abrasion. This makes it an ideal material for manufacturing of consumer electronic goods.



Stringent regulations on the use of brominated flame retardants are expected to drive demand for non-halogenated flame retardants, which is expected to hamper the market growth. For instance, in January 2020, the California state government banned the sales and distribution of new upholstered furniture, replacement components of reupholstered furniture, foam in mattresses, and certain children's products made for residential use if these products contain more than 0.1% of certain flame retardants, including TBBPA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Industrial Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Experimental Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Flame Retardant

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Plastic Additives

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others (plasticizer, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Albemarle Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Greenchemicals S.r.l.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

ICL

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Jordan Bromine Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

LANXESS

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Novel Chem

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Shandong Brother Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Shandong Futong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

