Insights on the Tire Global Market to 2026 - Competition Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tire Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Three Wheeler and OTR), by Demand Category, by Radial Vs Bias, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the Global Tire Market stood around 2,240 million units in terms of volume and is expected to grow at a moderate pace during forecast period and cross 2,740 million units by 2025. Factors driving the demand for automobile tires include rising tire sales from OEMs on the back of increasing production of vehicles with various technological advancements in automotive industry, shifting demand towards better lifespan, light weight, environmental friendly tires, coupled with growing tire sales in the replacement segment across the globe owing to continuous increase in the vehicle fleet size.

The Global Tire Market is mainly classified based on vehicle type, demand category, radial vs bias, and regions. The Global Tire Market has also captured the preferred tire sizes of 80 countries, combined with details of tire plants such as production capacities and greenfield or brownfield type located across the globe. Based on the vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car tire, light commercial vehicle (LCV) tire, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) tire, two-wheeler tire, three-wheeler tire and OTR tire segments. Passenger car tires accounted for the largest share and the segment is poised to grow at an impressive rate during the projected period as well, as the demand for passenger cars has been increasing in all the regions across the globe.

In terms of the demand category, replacement market has dominated the Global Tire Market with an estimated market share of over 70% and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025. However, in the future years, it is expected that the market share of OEM will rise owing due to the rising production of vehicles and technological advancements in the automotive industry across the globe. In terms of technology type, the market is largely accounted for by radial tires and the segment is forecast to hold its dominance during forecast period.

Major players operating in the Global Tire Market include Bridgestone Corporation, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of automotive tires, which covers production, demand and supply of automotive tires, globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Tire Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Tire Market based on vehicle type, demand category, radial vs bias, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tire Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tire Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for tires.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global tires.

To perform the study, the publisher conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, the publisher prepared an exhaustive list of tires players operating globally. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed product offerings and regional presence of all major tire suppliers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size for the Global Tire Market by using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Global Tire Production Overview



4. Global Tire Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1.By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1.By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Three Wheeler and OTR)

4.2.2.By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

4.2.3.By Radial vs. Bias

4.2.4.By Region

4.2.5.By Company



5. APAC Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. China Tire Market Outlook

5.4. India Tire Market Outlook

5.5. Japan Tire Market Outlook

5.6. Indonesia Tire Market Outlook

5.7. South Korea Tire Market Outlook

5.8. Thailand Tire Market Outlook

5.9. Taiwan Tire Market Outlook

5.10. Vietnam Tire Market Outlook

5.11. Australia Tire Market Outlook

5.12. Malaysia Tire Market Outlook

5.13. Pakistan Tire Market Outlook

5.14. Philippines Tire Market Outlook

5.15. New Zealand Tire Market Outlook

5.16. Sri Lanka Tire Market Outlook

5.17. Bangladesh Tire Market Outlook

5.18. Singapore Tire Market Outlook



6. North America Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. United States Tire Market Outlook

6.4. Mexico Tire Market Outlook

6.5. Canada Tire Market Outlook



7. Europe & CIS Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Germany Tire Market Outlook

7.4. Russia Tire Market Outlook

7.5. France Tire Market Outlook

7.6. Italy Tire Market Outlook

7.7. United Kingdom Tire Market Outlook

7.8. Spain Tire Market Outlook

7.9. Poland Tire Market Outlook

7.10. Czech Republic Tire Market Outlook

7.11. Netherlands Tire Market Outlook

7.12. Belgium Tire Market Outlook

7.13. Ukraine Tire Market Outlook

7.14. Austria Tire Market Outlook

7.15. Slovakia Tire Market Outlook

7.16. Switzerland Tire Market Outlook

7.17. Sweden Tire Market Outlook

7.18. Kazakhstan Tire Market Outlook

7.19. Romania Tire Market Outlook

7.20. Hungary Tire Market Outlook

7.21. Portugal Tire Market Outlook

7.22. Greece Tire Market Outlook

7.23. Norway Tire Market Outlook

7.24. Finland Tire Market Outlook

7.25. Denmark Tire Market Outlook

7.26. Serbia Tire Market Outlook

7.27. Slovenia Tire Market Outlook

7.28. Bulgaria Tire Market Outlook

7.29. Croatia Tire Market Outlook

7.30. Luxembourg Tire Market Outlook

7.31. Ireland Tire Market Outlook

7.32. Azerbaijan Tire Market Outlook

7.33. Uzbekistan Tire Market Outlook

7.34. Bosnia & Herzegovina Tire Market Outlook

7.35. Lithuania Tire Market Outlook

7.36. Armenia Tire Market Outlook

7.37. Estonia Tire Market Outlook

7.38. Latvia Tire Market Outlook



8. South America Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Brazil Tire Market Outlook

8.4. Argentina Tire Market Outlook

8.5. Colombia Tire Market Outlook

8.6. Chile Tire Market Outlook

8.7. Cuba Tire Market Outlook



9. Middle East Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Turkey Tire Market Outlook

9.4. Iran Tire Market Outlook

9.5. Saudi Arabia Tire Market Outlook

9.6. Algeria Tire Market Outlook

9.7. UAE Tire Market Outlook

9.8. Kuwait Tire Market Outlook

9.9. Qatar Tire Market Outlook

9.10. Israel Tire Market Outlook

9.11. Oman Tire Market Outlook

9.12. Bahrain Tire Market Outlook



10. Africa Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South Africa Tire Market Outlook

10.4. Egypt Tire Market Outlook

10.5. Libya Tire Market Outlook

10.6. Kenya Tire Market Outlook

10.7. Ethiopia Tire Market Outlook

10.8. Angola Tire Market Outlook

10.9. Zimbabwe Tire Market Outlook

10.10. Sudan Tire Market Outlook

10.11. Eritrea Tire Market Outlook

10.12. Somalia Tire Market Outlook

10.13. Djibouti Tire Market Outlook



11. About the Publisher



Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Corporation

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Kumho Tires

Hankook Tires

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Maxxis Tires

Giti Tires

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd25si

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

