Insights on the Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) IC Global Market to 2025 - Size, Trends & Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) IC Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes the analysis of the global TDDI IC market in terms of value, demand volume, shipments and penetration. A global analysis of the larger DDIC market in terms of value has also been included in the report.



Under competitive landscape, players operating in the global TDDI IC market have been compared on the basis of share.



Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall TDDI IC market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Synaptics Inc. and FocalTech (Duntai Electronics) are some of the key players operating in the global TDDI IC market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

In TDDI ICs, both the underlying display driver and touch sensor are one chip. In TDDI ICs device displays can have sensing designed atop or directly into one of many different layers of the touchscreen cell, or layers, of the touchscreen. It is an ideal solution addressing the growing needs for cost-effective high performance smartphone applications with low power consumption and compact structure.

The global touch and display driver integration (TDDI) IC market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2021-2025). Rising number of smartphone users, advantages of TDDI ICs for relevant stake holders i.e. display manufacturers and smartphone users respectively and increasing disposable income are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the market. Consistent decline in average selling price (ASP) of TDDI IC is a major challenge confronting the market.



Integration of TDDI with finger print solutions, innovations in TDDI IC design, scope of increased use of TDDI IC for in-cell solutions and automotive TDDI solutions are some of the trends that have been captured in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Display Driver Integrated Circuit (DDIC): An Overview

2.2 Working of DDIC

2.3 Global Display Driver IC Market Segments

2.4 Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) IC: An Overview



3. Global DDIC Market Analysis

3.1 Global DDIC Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global DDIC Market by Value

3.1.2 Global DDIC Market by Driver Type (DDIC and TDDI IC)



4. Global TDDI IC Market Analysis

4.1 Global TDDI IC Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Global TDDI IC Market by Value

4.1.2 Global TDDI IC Market by Demand Volume

4.1.3 Global TDDI IC Market by Shipments

4.1.4 Global TDDI IC Market by Penetration



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

5.1.2 Advantages of TDDI IC for Relevant Stakeholders

5.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Average Selling Price (ASP) Erosion

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 TDDI Integration with Fingerprint Solutions

5.3.2 Innovations in TDDI IC Design

5.3.3 Scope of Increased Adoption of TDDI for in In-cell Solutions

5.3.4 Automotive TDDI Solutions



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global TDDI IC Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Global TDDI IC Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Synaptics Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 FocalTech (Duntai Electronics)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

