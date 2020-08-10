Insights on the Transportation Composites Global Market to 2027 - Supply Chain Trends Mapping the Latest Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transportation Composites - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transportation Composites market accounted for $30.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $88.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for light-weight materials and fuel-efficient vehicles and growing usage of composites in commercial aircraft are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high processing and manufacturing cost are hampering market growth.



Transportation composites are widely used in aquatic, aerospace & defense and automotive, along with other business. Composites offer higher properties, such as high abrasion resistance, improved stiffness, the high modulus, excellent strength, low density, outstanding chemical resistance and low creep, which build them suitable for use in automotive machinery, internal car panels, aircraft structures and others.



Based on the application, the interior segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to their advanced properties, such as strength, durability, low weight and resistance to heat, temperature and wetness, transportation composites are broadly used for interior applications in the automotive and aerospace industries.



By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the replacement of old and inefficient aircraft provide ample opportunities for the transportation composites market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Transportation Composites Market include Royal DSM, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Jushi Group, SGL Group, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Norco Composites & Grp, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, Feadship and Lee Aerospace .



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Injection Molding Process

5.3 Resin Transfer Molding Process (RTM)

5.4 Compression Molding Process



6 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Fiber

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon

6.3 Glass

6.4 Natural



7 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermoplastic

7.2.1 Polyamide (PA)

7.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.2.3 Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS)

7.3 Thermoset

7.3.1 Polyester

7.3.2 Vinyl Ester

7.3.3 Epoxy



8 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Transportation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Waterways

8.2.1 Sailboat

8.2.2 Cruise Ship

8.2.3 Powerboat

8.3 Roadways

8.3.1 Recreational Vehicles

8.3.2 Bus, Trucks, and Other Heavy Vehicles

8.3.3 Automotive

8.4 Railways

8.4.1 Passenger Rails

8.4.2 High Speed and Bullet Trains

8.4.3 Metros and Monorails

8.5 Airways

8.5.1 Defense

8.5.2 Civil



9 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Exterior

9.3 Interior



10 Global Transportation Composites Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Royal DSM

12.2 Toray Industries Inc.

12.3 Teijin Limited

12.4 Solvay

12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

12.6 Gurit Holding AG

12.7 Jushi Group

12.8 SGL Group

12.9 Owens Corning

12.10 Hexcel Corporation

12.11 Norco Composites & Grp

12.12 Bombardier

12.13 Lockheed Martin

12.14 Feadship

12.15 Lee Aerospace



