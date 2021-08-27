Insights on the Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Arkema, Celanese and Clariant Among Others
Aug 27, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Research Report by Application (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, and Poly Vinyl Acetate), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market size was estimated at USD 6,400.11 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,807.18 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.69% to reach USD 9,443.74 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, including Arkema SA, Celanese Corporation, Chang Chun Group, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd, Innospec Inc, Japan Vam & Poval Co. Ltd, Joyce Lub And Chem LLP, Jubilant Organosys Ltd., KH Chemicals BV, Kuraray Co.Ltd, Lotte BP Chemical Co., LyondellBasell Industries, Ningxia Yinglite Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Opes International & Company, Inc., Saudi International Petrochemical Company, Showa Denko K. K., Solventis, The Dow Chemical Company, and Wacker Chemie AG.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for VAM based packaging in food and beverage sector
5.1.1.2. Rapid growth of exports and e-commerce
5.1.1.3. Increasing use of shale gas
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Volatility of raw material prices such as ethylene acid
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing application of VAM in the construction industry
5.1.3.2. Growing demand for adhesives and paints and coatings from major end-use industries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulation such as OSHA, EPA and FDA for controlling air and environmental pollution
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
6.3. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
6.4. Poly Vinyl Acetate
6.5. Poly Vinyl Alcohol
7. Americas Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Argentina
7.3. Brazil
7.4. Canada
7.5. Mexico
7.6. United States
8. Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Australia
8.3. China
8.4. India
8.5. Indonesia
8.6. Japan
8.7. Malaysia
8.8. Philippines
8.9. Singapore
8.10. South Korea
8.11. Thailand
9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. France
9.3. Germany
9.4. Italy
9.5. Netherlands
9.6. Qatar
9.7. Russia
9.8. Saudi Arabia
9.9. South Africa
9.10. Spain
9.11. United Arab Emirates
9.12. United Kingdom
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
10.1.1. Quadrants
10.1.2. Business Strategy
10.1.3. Product Satisfaction
10.2. Market Ranking Analysis
10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
10.4. Competitive Scenario
10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.4.4. Investment & Funding
10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
11. Company Usability Profiles
11.1. Arkema SA
11.2. Celanese Corporation
11.3. Chang Chun Group
11.4. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
11.5. Clariant AG
11.6. Dairen Chemical Corporation
11.7. Ineos Group Ltd
11.8. Innospec Inc
11.9. Japan Vam & Poval Co. Ltd
11.10. Joyce Lub And Chem LLP
11.11. Jubilant Organosys Ltd.
11.12. KH Chemicals BV
11.13. Kuraray Co.Ltd
11.14. Lotte BP Chemical Co.
11.15. LyondellBasell Industries
11.16. Ningxia Yinglite Chemicals Co., Ltd
11.17. Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
11.18. Opes International & Company, Inc.
11.19. Saudi International Petrochemical Company
11.20. Showa Denko K. K.
11.21. Solventis
11.22. The Dow Chemical Company
11.23. Wacker Chemie AG
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0pbxa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article