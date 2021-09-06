Insights on the Virtual Reality Healthcare Global Market to 2029 - Emerging Applications and Advancement in Virtual Reality Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Healthcare Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Virtual reality is a three-dimensional computer generated image or environment. The VR market is expected to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 25% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. It is an artificial environment created by developers using various software. Virtual reality is an interactive environment in which a person can experience real world scenario. Virtual reality systems consist of helmet or a head mounted display (HMD), gloves, sensors and a virtual reality engine. Virtual reality is the complete simulation of real world scenario virtually by using various semi and fully immersive technologies. It is rapidly gaining popularity in the healthcare segment. Healthcare professionals are using the virtual reality in surgery simulation, depression and phobia treatment, training and development programs, robotic surgeries and other segments. Virtual reality uses human simulation software which creates a virtual interactive environment for the doctors and nurses. Virtual reality is being widely used in the treatment of depression and phobia such as post-traumatic stress disorder, social phobia, fear of flights and others.

Indispensable Application of VR in The Treatment of Critical Diseases is The Key Market Enabler

Virtual reality has a significant contribution in healthcare and medical technologies such as wearable devices. The wearable devices market is a billion dollar industry virtual reality would be a key factor in the coming future for the growth of such technologies. The virtual technology has the potential to enhance the market scope in medical applications such as 3D surgery and phobia therapies. The increase in fatal diseases such as CVD, CHD and Cancer gave rise to the adoption of modern robotic surgeries. However, the robotic surgeries need great precaution and practice. VR technology provides platform for the surgeons to perform complex surgeries on virtual patient. The adoption of VR technology in healthcare to train surgeons is expected to increase. The government, major hospitals and clinics are vigilant due to the increase in global fatalities due to fatal diseases. CVD remains the prime cause of death across the world according to WHO. Considering the imminent demand of modern techniques there is inclination towards robotic surgeries and other technologies. As a result the adoption of robotic surgeries are increasing and VR technology enables the surgeon to adapt to the modern robotic surgeries.

North America Continues To Have The Lion's Share

North America has the largest market with 80% market share (2014). The US has the largest share amongst countries with over 75% market share . The US market is driven by strong research and development and investment by government and private firm. In the US virtual reality is being widely used in the training and development of healthcare professionals, it is being widely used in the treatment of depression and phobia. Europe is the second largest market with 15% share followed by Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. ROW has the highest CAGR followed by Asia Pacific. Currently, the main players in 3D diagnostic imaging are GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Toshiba and BARCO. R&D and focus on innovations are the key market strategies that enable the companies to enhance their market presence. Deriving cost effective solutions will enhance the market share of the companies.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions

What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the wearable injectors market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the Virtual reality in healthcare market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Increase in demand for vr across application segments

3.1.2. Intense VR Research and Development to Enable Effective Commercialization

3.1.3. Big players entering into the virtual reality market

3.1.4. Spending on healthcare has been increased

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Expensive Technology

3.2.2. Standard of virtual environment

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Emerging applications and advancement in virtual reality

3.3.2. Technological enhancement

3.3.3. Partnership gives new dimensions to virtual reality market

3.4. Challenges

3.4.1. Market transition from bulky devices to portable size

3.4.2. Close to reality but not actual

3.4.3. To provide technology at affordable price



Chapter 4. Virtual Reality in Healthcare By Level of Immersion

4.1. Market Overview Immersion

4.1.1. Fully Immersive Systems Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

4.1.2. Semi-Immersive systems Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

4.1.3. Non-Immersive Systems Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 5. Virtual reality market in healthcare By Application

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1. Training and simulation Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.2. Mental disorders Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.2.1. Depression Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.2.2. PTSD (Post traumatic stress disorder) Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.2.3. Virtual reality treatment for Autism Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.3. Virtual robotic surgery Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.4. Other Applications of virtual reality Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.4.1. Virtual reality diagnostics Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.4.2. Use of virtual reality in dentistry Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.4.3. Virtual reality in nursing Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

5.1.4.4. Virtual reality for other health issues Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 6. Virtual reality market in healthcare By Components

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1. Head mounted displays (HMD) Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.1.2. Software Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.1.3. Other components Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.1.3.1. Workbenches display Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.1.3.2. Audio units Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.1.3.3. Reality Engines Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.1.3.4. Haptic interaction Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.1.3.5. Virtual Reality tracking devices Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.2. Virtual reality clothing/Data gloves Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

6.2.1. Software Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 7. Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare By End Users

7.1. Market Overview

7.1.1. End user analysis Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

7.1.2. Hospital Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

7.1.3. Clinics Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

7.1.4. Rehabilitation Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

7.1.5. Others Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 8. North America Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

8.1. United States Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

8.2. Canada Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

8.3. RoNa Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 9. Europe Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

9.1. United Kingdom Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

9.2. France Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

9.3. Germany Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

9.4. Spain Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

9.5. Rest of Europe Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

10.1. China Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

10.2. India Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

10.3. Japan Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

10.4. Australia Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

10.5. Rest of Asia Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 11. RoW Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

11.1. Latin America Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)



Chapter 12. Company Profile

12.1. Virtalis Limited

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Strategic moves

12.1.3. SCOT Analysis

12.2. Immersion Corporation

12.2.1. Overview

12.2.2. Strategic moves

12.2.3. SCOT Analysis

12.3. Virtual Realities LLC

12.3.1. Overview

12.3.2. Strategic moves

12.3.3. SCOT Analysis

12.4. CAE Incorporation

12.4.1. Overview

12.4.2. Strategic moves

12.4.3. SCOT Analysis

12.5. Mimic Technologies, Inc.

12.5.1. Overview

12.5.2. Strategic moves

12.5.3. SCOT Analysis

12.6. Intuitive Surgical.

12.6.1. Overview

12.6.2. Strategic moves

12.6.3. SCOT Analysis

12.7. Simulab Corporation

12.7.1. Overview

12.7.2. Strategic Moves

12.7.3. SCOT Analysis

12.8. GE healthcare

12.8.1. Overview

12.8.2. Strategic Moves

12.8.3. SCOT Analysis

12.9. Laster technologies

12.9.1. Overview

12.9.2. SCOT Analysis

12.9.3. Strategic moves

12.10. Vuzix Corporation

12.10.1. Overview

12.10.2. Strategic Moves

12.10.3. SCOT Analysis

12.11. Vital images

12.11.1. Overview

12.11.2. SCOT Analysis

12.11.3. Strategic moves

12.12. WorldViz

12.12.1. Overview

12.12.2. Strategic Moves

12.12.3. SCOT Analysis

12.13. Brainlab AG and others

12.13.1. Overview

12.13.2. Strategic Moves

12.13.3. SCOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5yq9r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

