Insights on the Wearable Injectors Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Technology, Application, End-use and Region

The global wearable injectors market reached a value of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wearable injectors, or patch pumps, are compact drug delivery devices used for single-step administration of medicines for longer durations. They are temporarily pasted on the skin to deliver viscous drugs in large volumes faster and safely through the subcutaneous tissues in the body.

They are commonly available in on-body and off-body injector variants and the device consists of a reservoir to store medicine, a cannula for substance delivery to tissues and a drive system to deliver the appropriate drug volume. In comparison to the traditionally used vials and syringes, wearable injectors are disposable, user-friendly, cause minimal discomfort and pain. As a result, they are widely used in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and cardiovascular diseases.

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as oncological, neurological and autoimmune disorders, is of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive (MI) treatment alternatives among the patients are providing a thrust to the growth of the market.

There is also a growing preference for at-home and self-administrable injectors to effectively manage the ailments with minimal risks of inaccurate dosage and needle stick injuries. Additionally, various product innovations, such as integration of passive warning systems, wireless connectivity and Bluetooth technologies with the injectors, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These technologies facilitate convenient monitoring of the patient through a smartphone application and provide timely reminders for dosages. Other factors, including extensive research and development activities, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipating to the drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Becton Dickinson and Company, CeQur SA, Debiotech SA, Dexcom Inc., Enable Injections Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Ypsomed AG.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wearable injectors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable injectors market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wearable injectors market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

