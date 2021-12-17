Insights on the Wet Cat Food Global Market to 2030 - Rapid Penetration of Online Retail Platforms Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wet Cat Food Market by Nature, Price Point and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wet cat food market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.



Wet cat food contains about 10.0% water and 90% of other dry ingredients. Wet cat food has higher amounts of proteins and fats, which improve its taste. Moreover, it is easily available in the market through various distribution channels, including supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, and specialty stores. In addition, increase in penetration of online stores is expected to drive growth of the wet cat food market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.



Moreover, the rise in trend of pet humanization act as a key driver of the global wet cat food market. Furthermore, from the past few years, the rise in concern has been witnessed regarding pet health among pet owners. This, in turn, has propelled growth of the wet cat food market. In addition, rapid growth of the retail sector and pet shops has propelled the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of wet cat food is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, continuous innovation in wet cat foods and increase in penetration of online retail platform are expected to offer immense opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.



The global wet cat food market is segmented into nature, price point, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is classified into organic and conventional. Depending on price point, it is bifurcated into mass and premium. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into specialty store, supermarket/hypermarket, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the global wet cat food industry include heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars, Incorporated, Nestle Purina trademarks, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, WellPet LLC, Farmina Pet Foods, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and the J.M. Smucker Company.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on wet cat food market

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Pet insurance - intensifies pet health concerns

3.7. Top impacting factor

3.8. Parent market analysis

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Rise in trend of pet humanization

3.9.1.2. Increase in awareness about pet health

3.9.1.3. Rapid growth of the retail sector and pet shops

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Traditional ways of feeding pets

3.9.2.2. Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of wet cat food

3.9.2.3. Increase in regulatory on pet food

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Product innovation and rise in demand for organic ingredients

3.9.3.2. Rapid penetration of online retail platform

3.9.3.3. Increase in pet ownership in developing nations



CHAPTER 4: WET CAT FOOD MARKET, BY NATURE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Organic

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Conventional

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: WET CAT FOOD MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Mass

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Premium

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: WET CAT FOOD MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Online stores

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Specialty stores

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Supermarket/hypermarket

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: WET CAT FOOD MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top Player Positioning

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product mapping

8.4. Competitive dashboard

8.5. Competitive heat map

8.6. Key developments

8.6.1. Acquisition

8.6.2. Business Expansion

8.6.3. Product Launch

8.6.4. Partnership

8.6.5. Agreement



