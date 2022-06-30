Insights on the Whiskey Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Quality, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whiskey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global whiskey market reached a value of US$ 59.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 86.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.26% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage manufactured by fermenting the grain mash of malted barley, rye, wheat or corn. It is commonly aged in wooden barrels and is consumed as a rejuvenating and recreational drink. The most popular styles of whiskey include scotch whiskey, grain whiskey, blended whiskey, Irish and American whiskey. The consumption of whiskey at a moderate rate is considered beneficial for health as it reduces the risk of developing heart and blood pressure-related complications. However, excessive intake is associated with critical health issues. In cases of medical emergencies, it is also used as an alternative to alcohol to disinfect wounds.



Whiskey Market Trends:

Innovations and advancements in the manufacturing of alcoholic drinks, coupled with an increase in the number of whiskey distilleries across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is also an increasing demand for premium and super-premium whiskeys across both developed and emerging nations.

Furthermore, changing lifestyles of consumers and the growing trend of socializing and mid-week/weekend parties among working professionals are also influencing the market positively. Whiskey is often associated with a desire to showcase class and sophistication among peers, which has resulted in consumers looking for innovative and unique drinking experiences.

Additionally, extensive promotional activities by manufacturers to strengthen distribution and purchase channels, along with the development of online retailing portals that provide consumers with a hassle-free shopping experience, is driving the market further. Moreover, product innovations such as organic whiskeys are gaining rapid preference among consumers across the globe. Other factors, including rising disposable income levels and increasing urbanization, are also projected to contribute to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, Pernod Ricard, The Brown-Forman Corporation, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd, The Edrington Group, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd, Constellation Brands, La Martiniquaise, etc.



