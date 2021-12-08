Insights on the White Cement Global Market to 2026 - by Application, Type and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white cement market reached a value of US$ 5.55 Billion in 2020. White cement refers to a construction material which provides excellent durability along with aestheticism. The colour of white cement depends on the quality of the raw materials (iron oxide and manganese oxide) and the manufacturing process.

White cement-based plasters are employed for covering swimming pools and facades as they provide uniformity unlike grey cement. Due to its whiteness, brightness, aesthetic appeal, strength and quality, white cement finds several industrial applications. It is used in designer roof and flooring, terrazzo flooring, pre-cast cladding panels as well as transportation projects.

Moreover, the ability of white concrete to be cast in any shape makes it ideal for sculptures, monuments and restoration of archaeological sites. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global white cement market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Rapid population growth, rising middle-class, elevating income levels, increasing number of nuclear families, mounting working population and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for houses over past several years. Moreover, migration of rural population to urban areas has also created urban housing shortages, which is expected to propel the growth of the housing sector in the coming years.



Infrastructural developments have aided the construction of roads, flyovers, railway stations, etc. For instance, in the Middle East, infrastructural construction due to major events, like Dubai Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, is continuously catalyzing the growth of the construction sector and consequently, the consumption of white cement.



Growing requirements for spaces from educational and healthcare sectors have increased the construction of educational institutes and hospitals. Along with this, development in the tourism industry has also provided opportunity for the construction of hotels, resorts and villas, in turn, spurring the growth of the market.



Advancements in surface treatments and admixtures of white cement have simplified the casting of architectural white cement concrete. In precast applications, white cement is being used exclusively in the exposed layer, producing a decorative facing mix that is just a few inches thick. Such advancements create potential for new industrial applications of white cement, thereby fostering the market growth.



Rising traffic safety concerns and development of roads have strongly aided the market growth of white cement in recent years. White cement creates a strong visual contrast and offers an opportunity for passive traffic safety in transportation projects. Median barriers, made of white cement, not only separate vehicles physically from hazards, but also are highly visible at night and in wet conditions. White cement in roadways also provides a traffic calming effect that increases safety for all modes of transportation.



Competitive Landscape:

On the global level, the white cement market is highly fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market, however, the market is concentrated at the regional level. Some of the leading players include:

Cementir Holding

Birla White (Ultra Tech)

(Ultra Tech) JK Cement

Cemex

Cimsa Cimento

SOTACIB

Ras Al-Khaimah Co.

Federal White Cement

Saveh White Cement Co.

This report provides a deep insight into the global white cement industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a white cement manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the white cement industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global white cement market size in 2020?

2. What will be the white cement market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the major global white cement market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global white cement market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global white cement market?

6. What is the global white cement market breakup by type?

7. What is the global white cement market breakup by application?

8. What are the major regions in the global white cement market?

9. Who are the leading white cement manufacturers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cement Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global White Cement Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Breakup by Type

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 End-Use

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 White Cement Market: Performance of Key Regions



8 White Cement Market by Application

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Infrastructure

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 White Cement Market by Type

9.1 White Portland Cement

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 White Masonry Cement

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 White Cement Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Picture

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Picture

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Cementir Holding

15.2 Birla White (Ultra Tech)

15.3 JK Cement

15.4 Cemex

15.5 Cimsa Cimento

15.6 SOTACIB

15.7 Ras Al-Khaimah Co.

15.8 Federal White Cement

15.9 Saveh White Cement Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebaqg7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

