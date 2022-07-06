Insights on the Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wi-fi analytics market reached a value of US$ 9.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 34.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.92% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wi-Fi analytics refers to the process of analyzing and collecting customer data from Wi-Fi access points, such as smartphones and laptops, for accessing detailed information on customer traffic, dwell time, and churn likelihood. The unique signal broadcasted by devices is used to recognize the associated device ID that tracks whether a person logs into the Wi-Fi or not.

The data collected through associated devices is used by enterprise big-data software to clean, process, and apply advanced algorithm sets. Wi-Fi analytics aims at improving operations, trigger marketing, and track campaign results. As a result, there has been an increased demand for wi-fi analytics worldwide as it enables organizations to use the information available through wireless networks to make better decisions.



The rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart devices across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. This is further supported by the increasing number of smart cities, which has resulted in the installation of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places, like transportation hubs, shopping complexes, shared taxis, and train stations. Moreover, various companies are launching innovative Wi-Fi analytics solutions that enable visitor count, path analysis, and critical metrics in smart infrastructure stores, office buildings, and organizations.

These solutions also include people-counting cameras, which facilitate accurate counts. They also employ weather information to determine the effect of inclement weather on store traffic and regulate the correlation of radiofrequency devices to security camera images to help identify persons of interest. Other factors, including government regulations to support more secure applications of Wi-Fi analytics and extensive investments in public infrastructure to build smart cities, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure and are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Blix, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud4Wi, Fortinet Inc., GoZone WiFi LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hughes Network Systems LLC (Echostar Corporation), Purple, Ruckus Networks (CommScope Inc), Skyfii Limited and Yelp Inc.



