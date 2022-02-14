Insights on the Wireless Charging Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Ossia, NGK and Torex Among Others

Feb 14, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Charging Market (2021-2026) by Implementation, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wireless Charging Market is estimated to be USD 5.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.25 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.6%.
The factors such as high demand for smartphones, neckbands, and fitness wristbands, from the consumers have prompted the demand of the global wireless charging market. According to Business standard, nearly one billion smartphones worldwide will have wireless charging by the end of 2021. Wireless charging is also being driven by wireless computing devices, such as E-readers, game consoles, portable PCs, tablets.
Furthermore, demand for electric cars is predicted to increase significantly over the next few decades, increasing the need for wireless charging. On the other hand, the expensive cost of these gadgets increased power consumption, and slower charging speed are barriers that market competitors will have to overcome to keep the business situation moving forward.
Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
The Global Wireless Charging Market is segmented based on Implementation, Technology, Application, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Ossia, NGK, Torex, Witricity, Energous, Hevo Power, Infineon Technologies, Leggett & Platt, Sony, Momentum Dynamics etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wireless Charging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 The Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Increase In Adoption of Portable Electronics and Wearables
4.1.3 Increase in Demand for IoT
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Less Efficiency Compared to The Traditional Charger
4.2.2 High-Cost and Delicate Charging Electronics
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Application in Various Equipment and Devices
4.3.2 Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Customer Preference for Traditional Charging Technology
4.4.2 Compatibility Issues
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Implementation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Transmitters
6.3 Receivers
7 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Magnetic Resonance
7.3 Inductive
7.4 Radio Frequency
8 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Consumer Electronics
8.3.1 Smartphones & Tablets
8.3.2 Laptops & Notebooks
8.3.3 Wearables
8.3.4 Kitchen Appliances
8.4 Healthcare
8.4.1 Hearing Aids
8.4.2 Glucose Monitors
8.4.3 Smart Glasses
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Industrial
8.5.2 Aerospace
9 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Convenient power
11.2 Energizer
11.3 Energous
11.4 Fulton Innovation
11.5 Hevo Power
11.6 Infineon Technologies
11.7 Leggett & Platt
11.8 Momentum Dynamics
11.9 Nucurrent
11.10 Ossia
11.11 Powercast
11.12 Powermat
11.13 Qualcomm
11.14 Renesas Electronics
11.15 Samsung
11.16 Semtech
11.17 Sony
11.18 Texas Instruments
11.19 Wibotic
11.20 Wi-Charge
11.21 Wiferion
11.22 WiTricity
11.23 Zens
12 Appendix
