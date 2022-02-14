Insights on the Wireless Charging Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Ossia, NGK and Torex Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Charging Market (2021-2026) by Implementation, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Charging Market is estimated to be USD 5.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.25 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.6%.



The factors such as high demand for smartphones, neckbands, and fitness wristbands, from the consumers have prompted the demand of the global wireless charging market. According to Business standard, nearly one billion smartphones worldwide will have wireless charging by the end of 2021. Wireless charging is also being driven by wireless computing devices, such as E-readers, game consoles, portable PCs, tablets.

Furthermore, demand for electric cars is predicted to increase significantly over the next few decades, increasing the need for wireless charging. On the other hand, the expensive cost of these gadgets increased power consumption, and slower charging speed are barriers that market competitors will have to overcome to keep the business situation moving forward.



Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



The Global Wireless Charging Market is segmented based on Implementation, Technology, Application, and Geography.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Ossia, NGK, Torex, Witricity, Energous, Hevo Power, Infineon Technologies, Leggett & Platt, Sony, Momentum Dynamics etc.



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



