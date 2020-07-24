Insights on the Wireless Gigabit Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Broadcom, Cisco Systems & Intel Among Others

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Gigabit - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Wireless Gigabit Market to Reach US$5.1 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Gigabit estimated at US$799.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% over the period 2020-2027.



Display Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31.1% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Network Infrastructure Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 28.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.6% share of the global Wireless Gigabit market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Wireless Gigabit market in the U.S. is estimated at US$240.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$861.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.2% and 25.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$861.3 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

AzureWave Technologies, Inc.

Blu Wireless Technology, Ltd.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Mediatek, Inc.

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qualcomm Atheros, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless Gigabit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46



