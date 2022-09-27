Insights on the Wood Plastic Composites Global Market to 2030 - by Application, Type and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Plastic Composites Market By Application, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wood plastic composites market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Wood plastic composite is a composite material made from sawdust and plastic as a polymer like PE-based composites, recycled plastics, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-based, and polypropylene (PP), which provides bonding sustainability, longevity, and cost savings in various applications, such as car interiors, home furniture, and kitchen accessories.

Wood-plastic composites offer high durability, bending strength, shear strength, low moisture content, and low water absorption compared to traditional wood products. These properties make them suitable for use in railings, windows, doors, exterior trims, fences, flooring, and interior moldings. Thus, owing to aforementioned factors there is increase in demand for wood plastic composites in the automotive and construction industries.



There is increase in need for wood plastics in construction industry, which is a key market driver for the growth. Wood plastics are used in the majority of consortium markets, owing to their unique characteristics. There is increase in use of cosmopolites made of wood polymers. This increase in adoption drives the market growth market. Wood plastics overpower all other composites in terms of aesthetics and physical properties. The fusion of wood and plastic composites offers more benefits for construction projects all across the globe.

However, lack of awareness among people regarding use of wood plastic composites hinders the market growth. Furthermore, eco-friendly green composites are cost-efficient as well as safe for the environment. The use of plant fibers and plant-based materials are used in their composites that make them efficient. The emergence of green composites is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the wood plastic composites market.



The wood plastic composites market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is segregated into polyethylene, polyvinylchloride, polypropylene, and others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into building & construction, automotive components, industrial & consumer products, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include AIMPLAS, Beologic N.V., Dow, FKuR, Fortune Brands, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Renolit SE, TimberTech, Trex Company, Inc., Universal Forest Products, Inc. The global wood plastic composites market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players. The global wood plastic composites market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

