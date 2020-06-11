Insights on the Worldwide Automotive Transmission Industry to 2025 - Featuring Jatco, Magna & BorgWarner Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Transmission Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast Global and Chinese Market to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Transmission market with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on market of Automotive Transmission. It is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Automotive Transmission industry.



Key points of Automotive Transmission Market Report:

1. The report provides a basic overview of Automotive Transmission industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

2. The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Automotive Transmission market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for each company.

3. The report depicts the global and Chinese total Automotive Transmission market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

4. The global Automotive Transmission market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5. The report then estimates 2020-2025 development trends, analyse upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Automotive Transmission market.

6. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Transmission Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

7. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2015-2025 global and Chinese Automotive Transmission market covering all important parameters.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction of Automotive Transmission Industry

1.1 Brief Introduction of Automotive Transmission

1.2 Development of Automotive Transmission Industry

1.3 Status of Automotive Transmission Industry



2. Manufacturing Technology of Automotive Transmission

2.1 Development of Automotive Transmission Manufacturing Technology

2.2 Analysis of Automotive Transmission Manufacturing Technology

2.3 Trends of Automotive Transmission Manufacturing Technology



3. Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers

3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Product Information

3.1.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.1.4 Contact Information

3.2 AISIN SEIKI

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Product Information

3.2.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.2.4 Contact Information

3.3 Jatco

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Product Information

3.3.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.3.4 Contact Information

3.4 Magna

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Product Information

3.4.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.4.4 Contact Information

3.5 BorgWarner

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Product Information

3.5.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.5.4 Contact Information

3.6 Hangzhou Advance Gearbox Group

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Product Information

3.6.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.6.4 Contact Information

3.7 Zhejiang Zomax

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Product Information

3.7.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.7.4 Contact Information

3.8 Chongqing Landai Powertrain Corp.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Product Information

3.8.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

3.8.4 Contact Information



4. 2015-2020 Global and Chinese Market of Automotive Transmission

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 2015-2020 Global Capacity, Production and Production Value of Automotive Transmission Industry

4.1.2 2015-2020 Chinese Capacity, Production and Production Value of Automotive Transmission Industry

4.2 2015-2020 Automotive Transmission Industry Cost and Profit Estimation

4.3 Market Comparison of Global and Chinese Automotive Transmission Industry

4.4 2015-2020 Global and Chinese Supply and Consumption of Automotive Transmission

4.5 2015-2020 Import and Export of Automotive Transmission



5. Market Status of Automotive Transmission Industry

5.1 Market Competition of Automotive Transmission Industry by Company

5.2 Market Competition of Automotive Transmission Industry by Region

5.3 Market Analysis of Automotive Transmission Industry by Application

5.4 Market Analysis of Automotive Transmission Industry by Type



6. Market Forecast of 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Automotive Transmission Industry

6.1 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Capacity, Production, and Production Value of Automotive Transmission

6.2 2020-2025 Automotive Transmission Industry Cost and Profit Estimation

6.3 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Market Share of Automotive Transmission

6.4 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Supply and Consumption of Automotive Transmission

6.5 2020-2025 Import and Export of Automotive Transmission



7. Analysis of Automotive Transmission Industry Chain

7.1 Industry Chain Structure

7.2 Upstream Raw Materials

7.3 Downstream Industry



8. Global and Chinese Economic Impact on Automotive Transmission Industry

8.1 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

8.2 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend

8.3 Effects to Automotive Transmission Industry



9. Market Dynamics and Policy of Automotive Transmission Industry

9.1 Automotive Transmission Industry News

9.2 Automotive Transmission Industry Development Challenges

9.3 Automotive Transmission Industry Development Opportunities



10. Proposals for New Project

10.1 Market Entry Strategies

10.2 Countermeasures of Economic Impact

10.3 Marketing Channels

10.4 Feasibility Studies of New Project Investment



11. Research Conclusions of Global and Chinese Automotive Transmission Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3zcj3

