Insights on the Worldwide Industry for Webcams to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Webcams Market By Technology, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Webcams Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8% CAGR during the forecast period. Webcams now evolve from computer accessories to security devices. Increasing security concerns and awareness of security devices have paved the way for the growth of the webcam market. Webcam installation is rapidly gaining momentum in developing countries, with smart city projects growing.



Security is one of the principal aspects of smart cities. Government is installing webcams in roads, kiosks, shopping centers and residential areas. The webcams is anticipated to see a high growth due to increased demand from both government agencies and individual consumers. Increased connectivity and higher adoption of internet services are also leading to webcam market growth. Smart homes have IP addressed webcams that allow the house owner to monitor it easily.



Additionally, these webcams are inexpensive compared to video cameras; they also allow face-to-face live contact. Some webcams have sensors that can monitor movement and night vision. Webcams are used in the company for video conferencing, which enables people operating from distant locations to communicate. Webcams are widely used for live classes at educational institutes and also help to record online tutorials. A webcam is a video camera capturing the image or streaming it in real time. These images can be shared with your PC. The webcams have high-resolution lenses and semiconductor chips capturing detailed images and recording videos. Webcams, however, now come with an IP address that can be connected to an Ethernet or Wi-Fi, and used for smart home monitoring.



To address the surge in COVID-19, governments around the world are developing strict surveillance mechanisms to ensure that people in high-risk areas, or those under strict home quarantine, are in place. Smartphone apps with geo-tagging features have been rolled out by various governments to ensure adherence to social distances. Health surveillance in the wake of this pandemic has, in effect, been a technological and human intelligence mic.



The device is expected to see an increase in sales over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of virtual workplace communication between professionals. In addition, business owners can assimilate video feeds to a security system, thus enabling them to view any part of their business in real time from a computer or smartphone.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Analog and Digital. Based on Type, the market is segmented into USB and Wireless. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Security & Surveillance, Entertainment, Live Events, Video Conferencing, Visual Marketing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., Canon, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Logitech International S.A., and Razer, Inc.



