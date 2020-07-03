Insights on the Worldwide Infrared Imaging Market to 2025 - Featuring Episensors, FLIR Systems & Fluke Among Others

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrared imaging market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2019. Infrared (IR) imaging refers to the technology that is used for capturing invisible IR radiation and converting it into visible images. Also known as thermography, it requires specialized devices that detect the invisible IR radiation emitted by warm objects and convert the signals to an image. The imaging technique can also be used to measure temperature differences in small and moving objects while producing clear thermal images in low-light situations. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across the automotive, aerospace, electronics, military & defense, and oil and gas industries.



The increasing adoption of IR cameras for military applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Military and defense industries use infrared imaging for surveillance and high-resolution vision in a dark environment. Furthermore, with the advent of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) platforms, the requirement of IR imaging solutions in automobiles has significantly increased. It is used to detect objects, animals and pedestrians on the road and alert the vehicle driver to prevent any accidents.



Additionally, in the healthcare sector, IR imaging is being used as a non-invasive measure to monitor body temperature and track disease patterns for diagnosing neurological, vascular and urological disorders. Moreover, technological advancements, including the development of high-speed cameras with advanced features for evaluating the severity of heat, along with the production of lightweight, receptive and more convenient industrial IR imaging devices, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.9 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axis Communications, Cox Communications, Episensors Inc., FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, L3 Technologies, Leonardo DRS, OPGAL Optronics Industries Ltd, Princeton Infrared Technologies Inc., Raptor Photonics Ltd., Sensors Unlimited Inc., Sofradir, Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd., XenICs, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global infrared imaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the wavelength?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global infrared imaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

