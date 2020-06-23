Insights on the Worldwide Low-Carbon Propulsion Industry to 2027 - Featuring Tesla, BYD & Yutong Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low-Carbon Propulsion Market by Fuel Type (CNG, LNG, Ethanol, Electric and Hydrogen), Mode (Rail and Road), Vehicle Type (Heavy-Duty and Light-Duty), Rail Application (Passenger and Freight), Electric Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low-carbon propulsion market is estimated to be 2,980 thousand units in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% to reach 11,640 thousand units by 2027.

The expected growth of the market can be attributed due to increasing demand for emission-free vehicles and energy-efficient transport, government regulations regarding fluctuations in fuel prices, and vehicle conversions.

Rail is expected to have the fastest market during the forecast period, by mode.

The rising income levels of the general population have raised the demand for personal mobility, which has led to an increase in road traffic, and road network infrastructure in major cities across the globe is proving to be insufficient. The increase in traffic has resulted in road congestion and extended commute time in urban areas. Urban planners and local governments are merging rapid transit networks and tramways with the existing infrastructure of cities to reduce traffic congestion.

Additionally, commuters demand transit options that are ecofriendly, reliable and cost-effective alternatives to personal transportation. Thus, Asia Pacific occupies the largest share of rail transport mode due to the growing population and increasing air pollution. Developed nations such as Germany, France, and the UK are actively promoting the use of rapid transit systems to reduce traffic congestion as well.

Freight segment is expected to be the fastest in the market during the forecast period, by rail application.

Freight is an essential pillar in any country's economy as it is a major transporting medium. It is cheaper and safer than any other mode of transport. A strong railway network is an indicator of the strong economic condition of a country. The US is leading the freight train market in the world with around 2.6 trillion tonne-kilometres yearly, followed by China with 2.5 trillion tonne-kilometres annually. While all other modes of international freight transport have been adversely affected by COVID-19, the increase in freight carried by railways will boost in the coming years as it uses less manpower over long distances. Each freight train can carry between 40 to 70 times equivalents of lorry loads of goods in a safer and more secure environment, thereby offering an advantage in these current circumstances where less human interaction is the norm

Europe is projected to be the fastest in the market of low-carbon propulsion during the forecast period, by region.

Europe has been at the forefront of improving the safety and fuel efficiency of commercial vehicles, for which the EU institutions have announced their plans to replace gasoline and diesel stations with CNG, LNG, electric, and other biofuels. Though electric vehicles present a clearer path to decarbonization in transport, biomethane as a fuel remains a favored option for heavy-duty vehicles. Thus, CNG and LNG represent a major source of renewable fuels for low-carbon propulsion in Europe.

Europe's targets for 2021 are the most stringent in the world. The 2021 targets for the European fleet are far tougher to achieve than those in the US, China, or Japan (US: 121g, Japan: 117g, China: 119g). Thus, auto manufacturers, distributors, and fuel providers are taking measures to fulfil the targets. For instance, French hauler Jacky Perrenot has 550 Iveco Stralis NP trucks and plans to increase to 1,000 by 2020. Jost Group from Belgium intends to have 35% of its fleet running on LNG by 2020. In 2018, DHL announced switching its long-haul fleet to LNG powered Stralis tractors with a range of 1,500 km. As a result of companies in the region, the low-carbon propulsion market is expected to fuel in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market to Grow at a Significant Rate during the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

4.2 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Lead the Low-Carbon Propulsion Market in 2020

4.3 Global Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Vehicle Type and Mode

4.4 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Fuel Type

4.5 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Vehicle Type

4.6 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Mode

4.7 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Rail Application

4.8 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Emission-Free Vehicles and Energy Efficient Transport

5.2.1.2 Vehicle Conversions and Fluctuations in Fuel Prices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Involved with Technologies and Components

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Availability of Alternative Fuel Engine Solutions for Commercial Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Government Support for Zero Emission Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Infrastructure for Alternative Fuel Vehicles

5.3 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market Scenarios (2020-2027)

5.3.1 most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6 Introduction (Covid-19)

6.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

6.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

6.2.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Porter'S 5 Forces Analysis

7.3 Value Chain Analysis

7.4 Technological Analysis

7.4.1 Bi-Fuel Propane Vehicles

7.4.2 Innovative Charging Solutions

7.4.2.1 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Charging System

7.4.2.2 On-Board Bottom-Up-Pantograph Charging System

7.4.3 Use of Fuel Cell for Heavy Load Transportation

7.4.4 Hydrogen Production

7.4.5 LNG Technology and Future Market Potential

7.5 Key Markets for Export/Import

7.5.1 Europe (Germany and Sweden)

7.5.2 Japan

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Us

7.6 Patent Analysis

7.6.1 Methodology

7.6.2 Document Type

7.6.3 Patents Filed

7.6.4 Insight

7.7 Case Study

7.7.1 Autonomous Electric Cars

7.8 Regulatory Overview

7.8.1 Canada

7.8.2 China

7.8.3 France

7.8.4 Austria

7.8.5 Germany

7.8.6 Spain

7.9 Natural Gas Vehicles

7.9.1 Europe

7.9.2 Italy

7.9.3 Us

7.9.4 China

7.9.5 India

8 Insights on Alternative Fuel Vehicles

8.1 Ethanol

8.1.1 Us Fuel Ethanol Bio-Refineries by State

8.1.2 Us Ethanol Exports & Imports

8.1.3 Top Destinations for Us Ethanol Exports in 2018

8.1.4 Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country

8.1.5 Us Retail Stations Offering E15

8.1.6 Oem Model Wise Data

8.1.7 National Average Retail Prices for E10 & E85

8.1.8 Us Retail Stations Offering E85 and Other Flex Fuels

8.1.9 Ethanol-Fuel Mixture in the World

8.2 Natural Gas Vehicles

8.2.1 Ngv Passenger Car Models for Europe

8.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicle Models for Europe

8.2.3 Buses Models for Europe

8.2.4 Trucks Models for Europe

8.2.5 CNG & LNG Stations in Europe

8.2.6 Top 5 most Ngvs (CNG+LNG) Sold in Europe

8.3 Electric & Hydrogen Vehicles

8.3.1 Average Co2 Emissions of New Cars, by Country

8.3.2 Charging Points for Ecvs Per Country, Plus Percentage of Eu Total

8.3.3 Fuel Cell Vehicles (Hydrogen)

9 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Rail Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Passenger

9.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Modes of Transportation to Boost the Market

9.4 Freight

9.4.1 Demand for Emission-Free Freight Transport Has Increased Globally

9.5 Key Industry Insights

10 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Fuel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

10.3.1 Low Cost of CNG will Boost Its Demand

10.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

10.4.1 Longer Range and Safer Transport Provided by LNG will Drive the Market

10.5 Ethanol

10.5.1 Variety of Ethanol As an Alternative Fuel will Boost the Demand

10.6 Hydrogen

10.6.1 Government Initiatives Toward Fuel Cell Vehicles will Drive the Market

10.7 Electric

10.7.1 Availability of Technology and Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles will Boost the Market

10.8 Key Industry Insights

11 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Electric Vehicle

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.2.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Passenger Car

11.3.1 Government Mandates Regarding Emission Control will Drive the Market

11.4 Electric Two-Wheeler

11.4.1 Usage of Alternative Fuels for Increased Power in will Drive the Market

11.4.2 Electric Motorcycle

11.4.3 Electric Scooter/Moped

11.5 Electric Bus

11.5.1 Government Mandates and Increasing Investments in Emission-Free Public Transport will Boost the Market

11.6 Electric Off-Highway Vehicle

11.6.1 High Efficiency and Greater Driving Range of Alternative Fuels will Drive the Market

11.6.2 Mining

11.6.3 Construction

11.6.4 Agriculture

11.7 Key Industry Insights

12 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Mode

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.2.1 Assumptions

12.2.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Road

12.3.1 Demand for Emission-Free Commercial Vehicles and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles in the Logistics Industry will Fuel the Market

12.4 Rail

12.4.1 Benefit of Mass Transit Over Long Distances to Drive the Market

12.5 Key Industry Insights

13 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.2.1 Assumptions

13.2.2 Research Methodology

13.3 Heavy-Duty Vehicle

13.3.1 Government Funded Projects and Targets to Replace Commercial Fleet with Zero Emission Fleet will Drive the Market

13.4 Light-Duty Vehicle

13.4.1 Demand for Last Mile Delivery to Boost the Segment

13.5 Key Industry Insights

14 Low-Carbon Propulsion Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Europe

14.3 North America

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 Rest of the World (Row)

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Visionary Leaders

15.3.2 Innovators

15.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.4 Emerging Companies

15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.5 Business Strategy Excellence

15.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.7.1 New Product Developments

15.7.2 Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collaborations

15.7.3 Agreements

15.7.4 Expansions, 2018-2019

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Tesla, Inc.

16.2 Byd

16.3 Yutong

16.4 Proterra

16.5 Nissan

16.6 Bombardier

16.7 Siemens

16.8 Alstom

16.9 Toyota

16.10 Honda

16.11 Hyundai

16.12 Man Se

16.13 Other Major Players

16.13.1 North America

16.13.1.1 General Electric (Ge)

16.13.1.2 Nfi Group

16.13.1.3 Cummins Inc.

16.13.1.4 Nikola Motor Company

16.13.1.5 Zenith Motors

16.13.2 Europe

16.13.2.1 Volkswagen

16.13.2.2 Ab Volvo

16.13.2.3 Vdl Groep

16.13.2.4 Daimler Ag

16.13.2.5 Caf

16.13.2.6 Scania

16.13.3 Asia Pacific

16.13.3.1 Hyundai Rotem

16.13.3.2 Toshiba

16.13.3.3 King Long

16.13.3.4 Ankai

16.13.3.5 Tata Motors

