Insights on the Worldwide Mobile Access Control Platform Market to 2027 - Featuring Kisi, BlueID & Openpath Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Access Control Platform Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 122.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 782.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2019 to 2027.



The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The mobile-based access control apps offer secured access to rooms, buildings and different areas to users via mobile access control, with just a few clicks on their mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. Increase in penetration of smartphones, implementation of the Internet of things (IoT), and rise in concern related to security and privacy are boosting the adoption of mobile access control solutions. Rising consumer awareness regarding advantages of advanced security solutions is anticipated to positively influence the demand for mobile-based access control platforms worldwide.



Technologies used in mobile access control platforms include Bluetooth and Near Field Communications (NFC). The use of contactless applications and technologies, such as Bluetooth and NFC, is continuously surging across the world. Companies are progressively concerned about the security and protection of their physical environment. Thus, various commercial buildings and automotive manufacturers are highly engaged in implementing such technologies in their systems. These factors lead to the growth of the mobile access control platform market since these technologies are employed for mobile access.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Turkey, Iran, China, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is anticipated to take a worst hit in 2020, which is likely to continue in 2021 as well. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries, such as consumer electronics, semiconductor, automotive, and IT infrastructure. All these industries are crucial for the growth of global mobile access control platform market as they are the major demand generation industries for mobile access control platforms. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted both manufacturing and sales of various consumer electronic products and components. The global electronics and semiconductor industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions due to supply chain issues and manufacturing shutdowns.



