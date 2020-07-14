Insights on the Worldwide PLM Software Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Jul 14, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PLM software market in the automotive sector is poised to grow by USD 937.74 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The reports on PLM software market in the automotive sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in IoT integration.
The PLM software market in the automotive sector analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the automatic real-time tracking of the product as one of the prime reasons driving the PLM software market in the automotive sector growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The PLM software market in the automotive sector covers the following areas:
- PLM software market in the automotive sector sizing
- PLM software market in the automotive sector forecast
- PLM software market in the automotive sector industry analysis.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PLM software market in the automotive sector vendors that include Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the PLM software market in the automotive sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Collaborative product data management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Computer-aided design - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Simulation and analysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Digital manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Infor Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
