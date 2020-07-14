Insights on the Worldwide PLM Software Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PLM software market in the automotive sector is poised to grow by USD 937.74 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The reports on PLM software market in the automotive sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in IoT integration.



The PLM software market in the automotive sector analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the automatic real-time tracking of the product as one of the prime reasons driving the PLM software market in the automotive sector growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The PLM software market in the automotive sector covers the following areas:

PLM software market in the automotive sector sizing

PLM software market in the automotive sector forecast

PLM software market in the automotive sector industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PLM software market in the automotive sector vendors that include Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the PLM software market in the automotive sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Collaborative product data management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Computer-aided design - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Simulation and analysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

