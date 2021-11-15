InsightsEDU Conference Announces Agenda and Lineup of Expert Speakers

The conference will kick off with an opening keynote session, Trends to Watch in 2022 , presented by Carol Aslanian, President, and Founder of Aslanian Market Research. A leading authority on adult students, Aslanian will offer invaluable insight into emerging trends in the higher ed landscape.

Keynote speaker Paul Shirley, a former professional basketball player turned author and Founder of The Process, will be another highlight of the conference's opening day. Shirley specializes in helping people find structure, accountability, and community. His inspirational session is titled Getting Back to Your Why.

Featured speakers also include Don Batsford, Head of Industry for Google; Roger Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of General Assembly; and Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, President of Unity College. Higher education experts from James Madison University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Excelsior College, and more will also speak at the conference.

InsightsEDU is an incredible opportunity for higher education professionals to gain insight into their current practices and bring their future strategies and goals into focus. Attendees may participate in person in Denver, CO, February 23-25, 2022, or participate through the conference's virtual platform. Higher Ed professionals interested in learning more can do so at educationdynamics.com/insightsedu-2022.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find new adult students and achieve their enrollment goals. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g., paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to colleges and universities across the country. For more information, please visit educationdynamics.com.

