insightsoftware Announces Acquisition of BizNet Software

RALEIGH, N.C., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, the global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) reporting solutions, today announced the acquisition of BizNet Software, a leading software developer of Excel-based reporting and analytics solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

insightsoftware is the market leader in financial reporting and enterprise performance management, supporting more than 155,000 enterprise users in 5,500 companies across 130 countries worldwide. The acquisition adds to insightsoftware's Excel-based reporting expertise and gives BizNet's customers and channel partners access to a broader portfolio of reporting, visual analytics, and planning and budgeting solutions that connect to a wider range of ERP and EPM systems.

Based in Dallas, BizNet Software was founded to leverage the power of Microsoft Excel to facilitate the creation and sharing of interactive reports in minutes to save time, increase accuracy and enable users to answer many of their own business questions without being an Excel expert or requiring IT support. Selling both directly and through a network of channel partners, the company has more than 2,800 customers ranging from mid-market businesses to large corporations with a particular focus on the financial, distribution, manufacturing, and non-profit industries.

"With BizNet's capabilities, insightsoftware is expanding our family of market-leading reporting products and fortifying our ability to offer 'right for me' customer solutions, regardless of their company size, the ERP/EPM they use, or their reporting environment preference," said Mike Lipps, CEO of insightsoftware. "The combination creates the ultimate advantage for our customers, as well as our partners and distributors, around the world."

"BizNet's growth and success over more than two decades is because we recognized a real customer need in the market – users were wasting too much time collecting data and building reports in Excel instead of spending time analyzing the data to gain insight and drive more informed business decisions," said George McMann, founder and CEO of BizNet Software. "We share insightsoftware's vision for financial reporting and enterprise performance management, so this deal opens a whole new world of opportunities for our customers and partners to access complementary reporting and analysis solutions across a wide range of ERP and EPM systems."

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware turns financial and operational data into a 360-degree view of the financial reporting lifecycle for better business outcomes that drive growth and ROI. Through turnkey reporting and enterprise performance management solutions such as Atlas for Dynamics, Excel4Apps, Hubble, Spreadsheet Server, and CXO Software, insightsoftware provides real time access to data-driven insights and overviews. Knowledge is then delivered in an efficient, cost-effective, and secure manner via integration with ERP and EPM systems and Microsoft Excel. Learn more at www.insightsoftware.com.

About BizNet

Founded in 1996, BizNet Software creates award-winning software that leverages the power of Microsoft Excel to offer self-service analytics and reporting services to both financial analysts and business users so they spend more time analyzing information rather than collecting it and building reports. More information is available at www.biznetsoftware.com.

