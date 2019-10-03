Insignia Capital Group Announces Strategic Investment in Netrush

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group today announced a strategic investment in a new portfolio company, Netrush. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Vancouver, WA, Netrush is a fast-growing Amazon retailer with a diverse set of digital retail and supply chain capabilities. The company has established itself as a market leader in e-commerce marketplace services. Netrush was founded in 2006 by Brian Gonsalves and Chris Marantette who retained majority ownership and will continue to serve as CEO and President, respectively.

"Netrush has an outstanding track record of growth and providing excellent customer satisfaction as evidenced by the premium brands they partner with. Brian and Chris are extremely talented entrepreneurs, and we are very excited to partner with them and the rest of the Netrush team as we look to support their continued growth," said Tony Broglio, Partner at Insignia Capital. "A successful e-commerce strategy is critical for today's brands to reach customers. Netrush has built a truly unique retail partnership model that supports its brand partners in the constantly changing Amazon marketplace."

"We look forward to our partnership with the Insignia team in this exciting next phase of the company," said Chris Marantette. "Insignia brings deep experience in helping technology services companies reach their full potential, as well as significant expertise in consumer products investing," added Brian Gonsalves. "We expect their strategic and operational expertise to be valuable as we continue to serve our growing portfolio of brand partners and their evolving e-commerce needs."

Deloitte Corporate Finance served as exclusive financial advisor and Tonkon Torp LLP served as legal counsel to Netrush. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to Insignia.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building businesses across a range of industries including consumer, business services and healthcare. For more information please visit www.insigniacap.com.

About Netrush

Netrush is a retailer that offers brands the teams, technology, and infrastructure to thrive on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. With headquarters in Vancouver, Washington, and processing facilities in Kentucky and Canada, Netrush provides best-in-class supply chain and creative capabilities to make brands stand out across the shopping journey. For more information, visit www.netrush.com.

