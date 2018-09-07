Insignia SEO Fights Hunger with Thanksgiving Drive for Immigrant Homeless Shelter

Casa Marianella has been providing shelter and various other support services to poverty-stricken immigrants since 1986. From supplementing temporary housing to offering classes teaching English, Casa Marianella has spent over 30 years improving the lives of destitute immigrants who have struggled to acclimate to life in the United States.

For this reason, Insignia SEO co-founder Rolando Hererra, the son of immigrant parents, believes that Missions Giving can positively impact countless lives during the holiday season.

"As the child of immigrant parents, I experienced the difficulty of making ends meet first-hand in my childhood," said Hererra. "That's why I felt an instant connection with Casa Marianella and their mission to improve the lives of destitute immigrants through shelter and support services to make sure they are not forgotten during the holiday season."

To raise money for this holiday campaign, Insignia SEO and Casa Marianella will launch Missions Giving using the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform. Casa Marianella director Jennifer Long is confident that this fundraiser will show how a united community effort can positively ameliorate the lives of homeless immigrants in Austin.

"The Missions Giving fundraiser is much more than a campaign to raise money for our community's homeless immigrants," said Long. "We decided to undergo this cause to show these people that they have not been forgotten and that there are caring people in the community that want to uplift their spirits. That's why we're extremely grateful for this fundraiser to show these people how an entire community can mobilize together on their behalf."

Here is the GoFundMe link: Missions Giving Drive

The deadline for the Missions Giving campaign is Thanksgiving Day: November 22, 2018. Businesses, religious leaders, and individuals are encouraged to donate to the campaign and cross-advertise Missions Giving on social media.

