Insilica Launches New Platform for Systematic Reviews: Sysrev

BALTIMORE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilica, LLC is excited to announce the official launch of Sysrev -- a web application that utilizes machine learning to optimize systematic literature reviews.

Systematic reviews, the process of extracting data from qualified literature, is an important component of any research. If the underlying data is inaccurate, then the resulting conclusion is tainted. Moreover, systematic reviews can require researchers to review thousands of articles in search of the few hundred that are relevant.

"Sysrev optimizes this process with machine learning," explains Tom Luechtefeld, Insilica's CEO. "As users screen documents for relevancy, the AI learns from the reviewers' decisions which articles are important. With enough training, Sysrev can confidently predict which articles are relevant, saving researchers countless hours."

The next frontier for Sysrev is to automatically apply labels and annotations. An early test of this technology is the Gene Hunter Project, https://Sysrev.com/p/3144 . The Gene Hunter Project automates the identification of genes in text which helps researchers studying the role of specific genes in different diseases, therapies, and more.

The first "open access" review platform, researchers can elect to make their research public in accordance with the FAIR Data Principles. Those who make their work publicly accessible can use Sysrev for free, in alignment with Insilica's commitment to transparency and collaboration in science. Public projects are findable via search engines.

Sysrev is designed for collaboration. Multiple users can access the same project. Labels and annotations can be standardized at the project level. Project owners can leverage a built-in conflict resolution system for when users disagree. Projects are segmented by user for easy auditing. Project owners can also elect to use 3rd party reviewers. Early adopters of Sysrev have leveraged 3rd party reviewers to drastically reduce the time associated with their reviews.

Partners of Sysrev have seen the benefits firsthand. "Before using the software, we relied on interns and excel workbooks to track and manage the data. The process was hard to track and the quality of the data was inconsistent," says Danny McGee of Sustainable Research Group. "Sysrev has provided us with an easy way to assist our clients in data extraction and management. Because of the success of Sysrev, we are in the process of building out additional services to offer our clients."

For more information on how Sysrev can help you conduct more efficient and accurate reviews, go to Sysrev.com, or contact info@sysrev.com .

