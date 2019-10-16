Insilico Medicine and ChemDiv form a strategic drug discovery service alliance

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine and ChemDiv, Inc. launched a new strategic collaboration to provide certain pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with end-to-end drug discovery solutions. This collaboration combines the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques with a premium integrated drug discovery shared risk platform. The combination of complementary capabilities introduces a new value for companies working in the field, giving them a powerful tool for quick, cost-effective therapeutic product development.

"We're pleased to partner with ChemDiv, the leading discovery contract research organization, which built a massive repository of small molecules," said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD., CEO of Insilico Medicine. "ChemDiv has had a number of highly successful collaborations with pharmaceutical companies in multiple therapeutic areas, moving their discoveries from the unique chemistry idea into the clinic. Together we will improve the novelty, quality and efficiency of preclinical drug discovery and bring our technology and experience to other biotech and pharma partners."

Sergey Bugrov, Executive Director of ChemDiv commented, "With Insilico Medicine's AI technology previously intractable targets could become viable therapeutic opportunities and the time for preclinical drug discovery could dramatically shorten. Our joint goal is to generate new leads against identified and predicted novel targets. It allows us to continuously deliver great service to our partners and help them develop effective treatments for unmet medical needs."

The commercial terms will include technology access, success focused milestone and royalties.

About ChemDiv

ChemDiv is a recognized global leader in drug discovery solutions. Over the past 29 years ChemDiv has delivered hundreds of leads, drug candidates and new drugs in the area of CNS, oncology, virology, inflammation, cardiometabolic and immunology, to pharma, biotech and academic partners around the globe. [ www.chemdiv.com ]

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in six countries and regions. The Company was the first to apply the generative adversarial networks (GANs) and reinforcement learning (RL) to generate new molecular structures with the specified parameters in 2015. In addition to collaborating with large pharmaceutical companies, Insilico Medicine is also pursuing internal drug discovery programs in different disease areas and anti-aging fields. Recently, Insilico Medicine published some of the resuts in Nature Biotechnology, and secured $37 million in series B funding. Website http://insilico.com/

Media Contacts

InsilicoMedicine:

For further information, images or interviews, please contact:

Klug Gehilfe ai@pharma.ai

ChemDiv,Inc:

Please contact Ronald Demuth, rdemuth@chemdiv.com

SOURCE ChemDiv

Related Links

http://www.chemdiv.com

