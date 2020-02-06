InSite Group Acquires Holiday Inn & Suites Across from Universal Orlando™

"With the expansion of Orlando International Airport and IDrive, as well as new Universal and Disney theme parks, the hospitality market continues to grow," says Ben Shmul , President and CEO of InSite Group . "The Holiday Inn & Suites is strategically positioned and has tremendous opportunity for product enhancement and further development of the site. We are confident that this asset will be a strong investment for years to come."

Originally built in 1971 and further expanded in 1998, Holiday Inn & Suites Across from Universal Orlando is within a walking distance to Universal theme parks and within close driving proximity to Orange County Convention Center. The hotel is 10.5 miles to Walt Disney World® Resort and 16.5 miles from the Orlando International Airport.

The pet-friendly property also includes an on-site TGI Friday's restaurant and bar, heated outdoor pool and splash zone for children, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary shuttle service to nearby theme parks as well as Bonus Benefits as a Universal partner hotel.

The hotel is scheduled to undergo strategic property upgrades with a variety of operational improvements to further enhance the guest experience.

About InSite Group

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based InSite Group is a privately-owned boutique real estate development and investment firm. InSite focuses on the development and repositioning of opportunistic, distressed and value-added hospitality, residential and mixed-use properties in the top 20 U.S. major destinations. InSite Group's current hospitality portfolio includes approximately 2,000 guest rooms of branded and independent hotels, including properties franchised by Marriott, Hilton, IHG and B Hotels & Resorts, as well as several new development sites in various stages of planning.

About Performance Hospitality

Performance Hospitality is a lifestyle hotel and resort management company committed to providing outstanding performance and financial results. Performance Hospitality manages and asset manages a variety of branded and independent hotels in major US markets including but not limited to B Hotels & Resorts' B Resort & Spa Orlando, FL; B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale, FL; B on Canal New Orleans, LA; Banana Bay Resort & Marina Marathon, FL; Sheraton Riverwalk Hotel Tampa, FL; and recently Holiday Inn & Suites Across from Universal Orlando, FL.

