InSite Property Group Hires Senior Vice President - Head of Self Storage Acquisitions

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InSite Property Group (InSite) - a fully integrated developer, builder and operator of Commercial Real Estate assets – is pleased to welcome Nathan McElmurry to the team in the role of Senior Vice President to oversee all acquisitions for its wholly owned SecureSpace Self Storage division.

McElmurry was previously the Senior Vice President of Acquisitions for SmartStop Self Storage, a public non-traded REIT, where he helped to drive roughly 150 self storage facility acquisitions over five years.

InSite Property Group

"We are thrilled to have Nathan join our growing team," said Keith Wetzel, InSite's Managing Partner. "Nathan shares our long-term optimistic view of the self storage market and we welcome his expertise in helping us execute on our growth over the next several years."

McElmurry graduated from Texas A&M University's Dwight Look College of Engineering and earned his MBA from the University of Texas' McCombs School of Business, with a focus on real estate finance.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a fully integrated developer, builder and operator, InSite Property Group currently has a pipeline of more than 20 brand new storage facilities under development.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities are brand-new buildings and provide the latest amenities in securing a customer's belongings.

