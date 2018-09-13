Insite Software Sponsors Newly Launched B2B Next Conference and Exhibition September 24-26

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of recent recognition as one of only three companies to lead in the B2B commerce software space, Insite Software, a leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors, will be a Gold Sponsor at the B2B Next Conference and Expo in Chicago September 24-26, 2018. B2B Next brings together B2B sellers, buyers and service providers with a focus on B2B eCommerce and the digitization of the B2B market. Insite Software will be onsite at the event to meet with prospective customers and explain how Insite's solutions can boost digital transformation for mid-market manufacturing and distribution organizations.

"September has proven to be transformational for our customers, partners and employees at Insite Software. Our recent recognition by a leading independent research firm as one of the top three leaders in the world for B2B eCommerce, combined with the tremendous success of Engage 2018, our first user conference where over 60 different companies gathered for three days in Minneapolis to collaborate and share best practices, has spoken volumes about our mission to deliver best-in-class digital commerce solutions for B2B," said Steve Shaffer, CEO and President of Insite Software. "We are eager to share our capabilities, experience and message with attendees at B2B Next, and explain why manufacturers and distributors consistently choose Insite over some of the biggest technology brands in the business."

The B2B Next Conference & Exhibition aims to help executives address a new and unprecedented level of digital disruption. The event is designed for B2B companies that want to create more intimate and personalized buyer journeys online in order to produce greater customer loyalty. B2B Next is an intensive learning experience for senior executives of large and mid-size B2B companies who need to strengthen their command of digital commerce strategies, practices and technologies. The conference is organized and operated by B2B Next, LLC, a joint venture between Vertical Web Media, one of the world's leading media and research companies in e-commerce, and Paradigm B2B, a consulting organization formed by Andy Hoar, one of the world's foremost authorities on B2B e-commerce.

B2B Next takes place September 24-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Representatives from Insite will be available in the Exhibition Center at Booth 206. Attendees can request a meeting with Insite prior to the event here.

About Insite Software – Insite Software is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. Insite's B2B eCommerce solutions go beyond commerce connecting people, products and channels for rich, omnichannel experiences. We believe eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming your business and delivering best-in-class experiences for everyone involved in the complex B2B buying cycle. With more fully-supported B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, and the ability to extend and customize, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. For more information, visit Insite Software at insitesoft.com.

