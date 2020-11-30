Insite360 taps 20-year industry veteran Greg Salverson to lead Managed Services Tweet this

Greg has spent nearly two decades in software development, support, implementations, quality assurance, solutions engineering, business development, and management with full P&L responsibilities. He is no stranger to the Insite360 organization as he served as a former Director of Business Development & Solutions for the organization from 2007 – 2014.

"I am incredibly excited to have Greg in this role and I'm confident he will bring strong leadership to our business with an intense customer focus, intimate knowledge of the industry, and disciplined business system proficiency," said Rachel Collins, General Manager of Insite360.

Prior to joining Insite360, Greg was President of Wetstock International for Australian based Leighton O'Brien. He was responsible for accelerating the fuel management division's growth 200% by increasing the services team's efficiency, establishing a SaaS software model, and growing client relationships.

Greg holds a Bachelor's Degree (B.A.) in Management Information Systems from California State University - Chico. He will be based out of Insite360's headquarters in Houston, TX.

About Insite360

Insite360 leads the market by delivering on-demand fuel management solutions for suppliers, distributors, and buyers of petroleum products and other energy commodities through our technology solutions. For over 30 years, Insite360 has earned its customers' trust by providing long-term partnerships, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Insite360 is fueling the future of transportation with advanced software and technology.

