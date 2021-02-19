Insmed Announces Topline Results from Phase 1 Study of Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced topline results from the Phase 1 study of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) in healthy volunteers. Data from the study demonstrated that TPIP was generally safe and well tolerated, with a pharmacokinetic profile that supports once-daily dosing. A conference call will be held today, February 19, 2021, at 8:30 am ET, with Insmed management to further discuss these results and provide an update on the planned development pathway for TPIP.

"We are very pleased to share these encouraging Phase 1 results, which we believe validate several critical aspects of the TPIP profile and continue to build on the momentum of our earlier preclinical work," said Martina Flammer, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Insmed. "Importantly, these findings support the continued development of TPIP with once-daily dosing in a clinical trial program for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). This is a serious, progressive, and rare disease in which the current standard of care is limited by tolerability issues and a cumbersome dosing regimen."

The Phase 1 study of 42 healthy volunteers was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of TPIP in the setting of single-dose and multiple-dose administration. The highest dose tested as a single dose was 675 µg, and the highest dose tested in repeated dosing was 225 µg.

The study demonstrated that TPIP was generally safe and well tolerated. The most common adverse events (AEs) across all cohorts in the study were cough, dizziness, headache, and nausea. Most AEs were mild in severity and consistent in nature with those typically seen with other inhaled prostanoid therapies. There were few moderate AEs and no severe or serious AEs. Subjects in the multiple dose panel that incorporated an up-titration approach beginning at 112.5 µg once-daily and progressing to 225 µg once-daily reported fewer AEs compared to the panel dosed with 225 µg once-daily from the first dose.

Overall pharmacokinetic results demonstrated that treprostinil exposure (AUC and C max ) was dose-proportional, with low to moderate inter-subject variability. Treprostinil was detected in the plasma at 24 hours at all doses and throughout the 48-hour sampling period for the two highest doses. Compared with currently available inhaled treprostinil therapy, TPIP showed substantially lower C max and longer half-life.

Insmed plans to present full data from this study at an upcoming medical meeting.

"The positive results from this Phase 1 study provide clear support for advancing TPIP to the next stage of clinical development in PAH as well as exploring its potential in other serious pulmonary disorders," said Will Lewis, Chair and CEO of Insmed. "These findings represent a significant step toward unlocking the full potential of prostanoid therapy. With continued development of TPIP, we look forward to evaluating whether this novel treatment candidate may offer the potential for improved tolerability, dosing convenience, and efficacy for patients with PAH."

Insmed plans to advance the development of TPIP with two studies in patients with PAH. The first is an open-label, proof-of-mechanism study to understand the impact of TPIP on pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) over a 24-hour period. The Company anticipates sharing topline data from this study in the second half of 2021. The second will aim to investigate the effect of TPIP on PVR and 6-minute walk distance over a 16-week treatment period using an up-titration, once-daily dosing schedule. The Company plans to initiate this trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Beyond PAH, Insmed continues to explore potential development pathways for TPIP in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and plans to initiate a study in patients with PH-ILD using an up-titration, once-daily dosing schedule.

About the TPIP Phase 1 Study

The Phase 1 study was intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of TPIP in healthy volunteer subjects in the setting of single-dose and seven-day, multiple-dose administration. Serial cohorts of subjects were enrolled. In the first panel, subjects were randomized to receive single doses of 112.5 µg, 225 µg, or 450 µg of TPIP. In the next panel, subjects were randomized to receive single doses of 675 µg of TPIP or placebo.

In the next panel, which was the first multiple-dose panel, subjects were randomized to receive 225 µg of TPIP once-daily for seven days, or matching placebo. The final cohort incorporated a placebo-controlled, up-titration approach in which subjects began at 112.5 µg once-daily for four days, then advanced to 225 µg once-daily for three days.

About TPIP

Treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil palmitil, a treprostinil prodrug consisting of treprostinil linked by an ester bond to a 16-carbon chain. Developed entirely in Insmed's laboratories, TPIP is a potentially highly differentiated prostanoid being evaluated for the treatment of patients with PAH and other rare and serious pulmonary disorders. TPIP is administered in a capsule-based inhalation device. TPIP is an investigational drug product that has not been approved for any indication in any jurisdiction.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States and the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

