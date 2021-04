Insmed to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 6, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 340-0284 (domestic) or (236) 712-2425 (international) and referencing conference ID number 2257423. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after its completion through June 5, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and referencing conference ID number 2257423. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

