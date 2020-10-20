Insmed to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, October 29, 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 340-0284 (domestic) or (236) 712-2425 (international) and referencing conference ID number 8292364. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after its completion through November 12, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and referencing conference ID number 8292364. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed



Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product, ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), is the first and only therapy approved in the United States for the treatment of refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a chronic, debilitating condition that can cause severe and permanent lung damage. Insmed is also advancing brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder, a treprostinil prodrug formulated as a dry powder for inhalation, which may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

