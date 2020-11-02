Insmed to Present at Two November Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • The 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET
     
  • The Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Each fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of each live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States and the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Argot Partners
Laura Perry or Heather Savelle
(212) 600-1902
[email protected] 

Media:

Mandy Fahey
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
[email protected] 

