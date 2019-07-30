Insoles.com Website Launched by Board Certified Pedorthists

ANDOVER, Minn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The insoles.com website was recently launched with the intention of changing the insole market for the better. The site is run by Board Certified Pedorthists who aim to focus on quality insoles that have proven to offer consumers effective results in support and pain relief. The site also has an Insole Advisor, a short quiz that will give an insole recommendation based on arch height, shoe type, and whether or not the consumer is experiencing foot pain.

"Foot pain is a real issue for many people and insoles can help. Years ago, if someone wanted a good quality insole, they had to have a custom orthotic made; it was expensive to get effective support and foot pain relief. This is no longer the case because quite a few orthotic companies have changed the dynamic. Doctors, physical therapists, and pedorthists have done countless hours of research in biomechanics, gait patterns and foot typing to design pre-made insoles that are effective and affordable. Now it's just a matter of getting these great products in front of people and beneath their feet." said Nicole Winzenread, a Board Certified Pedorthist and representative of the company. "In addition to this, we strive to offer the consumer the best price with free shipping on all insoles. It's a win for everyone."

Winzenread went on to explain the approach of the company. "Our focus is not on having every existing insole. There are a lot of insoles out there that just don't meet our standards. Our focus is on carrying the best insoles and orthotics. We only carry insoles that we have tried ourselves and proven to be beneficial for patients." Some of the top brands at insoles.com include Superfeet, Powerstep, Spenco, and Birkenstock. The C-Peds also look for exceptional products designed by smaller companies such as Cadence, Form, Ten Seconds, and Four Seasons.

About insoles.com

Insoles.com is run by FootHealth, a small family owned company that was established in 1986. Over the years the company has gained momentum in providing quality over-the-counter products as well as basic foot education to patients and consumers. Within the family are three credentialed pedorthists who have been certified by the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics (ABC) and also licensed by the Minnesota Board of Podiatric Medicine.

Contact:

Nicole Winzenread, C-Ped, L-Ped

763-276-9158

218893@email4pr.com

https://www.insoles.com

SOURCE FootHealth

Related Links

https://www.insoles.com

